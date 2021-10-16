Polkadot towards the new highs, thanks to the parachain? Here’s where it can go

Polkadot is one of the most appreciated cryptocurrencies by investors as well as being a project of sure future.

The Polkadot price it has risen above $ 41 in recent days, marking a substantial rise over 16% in just 24 hours. Generally these phenomena occur in the crypto sector when there are announcements or releases of new features.

On Wednesday 13 October the parachains were announced on the main Polkadot network as we can see in the official tweet:

5 years after the vision of a heterogeneous multichain framework was first outlined in the Polkadot Whitepaper, parachains are now ready to launch on Polkadot. Motion 118, to schedule the first auctions, has passed council & now gone to public referendum.https: //t.co/8pt3aT4vO3 – Polkadot (@Polkadot) October 13, 2021

Therefore, it is not surprising the increase in price and the capitalization which is around the eighth place in the ranking of the most capitalized crtypo. Let’s try to understand if it is thanks to the parachains or there is something else in this bull run for DOT.

Polkadot parachain: how auctions work

Polkadot is not just a cryptocurrency but it is a protocol which allows you to operate on multiple blockchains trying to solve the problem of interoperability. To date, in fact, many projects launch their blockchain effectively creating a universe of block chains that do not communicate with each other.

DOT on highs thanks to parachain rods?

For this reason it becomes difficult to communicate different protocols such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Polkadot was born with the long-term goal of creating a multi-chain environment to transfer data on public and private blockchains.

Polkadot is able to join together more blockchain heterogeneous. A single chain of blocks in the Polkadot ecosystem is called Parachain and is able to communicate with the main one Relay Chain.

Generally parachains are created by users and the idea of ​​exchanging information between these public and private networks at any time by means of bridges was born. Probably one of the ideas of the Ethereum 2.0 protocol, not least Polkadot has often been renamed as yet another Ethereum killer.

As we can see in the graph here is the current Polkadot quote:

as we can see there has been a growth that is still ongoing as can also be seen from the volumes traded on best cryptocurrency exchanges.

The news is that the Parachains are no longer on the network Kusama on which up to now the auctions had been launched but will arrive on the main chain.

For further information you can consult ours guide on how to buy Polkadot.

Polkadot forecast: where can it go?

As we have seen, the price remains stable around $ 40 but could benefit from the upcoming news up to a new rise near $ 50.

If we stick to analysts’ forecasts, it is believed that the price could trigger a new bull run at the end of the year to reach the target price of around $ 78, but no one can predict what will happen in the future.

As we have underlined, even in the past, DOT is one of the cryptocurrencies to be taken into consideration in 2021. It will certainly assume a central role in the DeFi and in fact it cannot be not included in the emerging cryptocurrencies. It is a very important crypto to definitely keep in your crypto investment portfolio.

Polkadot parachain: conclusions

We will continue to take care of all updates on Polkadot with price predictions.

