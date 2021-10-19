Polkadot unveils $ 777 million development fund ahead of parachain auctions

Polkadot founder Gavin Wood revealed a $ 777 million development fund ahead of the start of the network’s parachain auctions.

Sunday, Wood he tweeted that the Polkadot treasury has allocated over 18.9 million Polkadot (DOT), or approximately $ 777 million, to a development fund that will be distributed through community governance.

Wood suggested broadly how the funds could be spent, stating that capital will be mobilized to realize the community’s vision of “build, improve, educate“The Polkadot ecosystem, in addition to”anything else that Polkadot’s governance deems important.“

According to the Polkadot Wiki, treasury funds can be spent after approval by the council, which votes on the submission of proposals. The council of Polkadot currently has 13 members, but future plans include an expansion to 24 members.

Considering that many Polkadot governance votes in the past have seen low community participation, the development fund may have the goal of strengthen the involvement of DOT holders in the governance process. According to Polkassembly, three governance proposals submitted in the last week have seen a total participation of zero, six and seven votes, respectively.

Participants wishing to submit a proposal must reserve a deposit of at least 5% of the proposed expenditure. If the proposal is rejected, this sum will be reduced through a burn mechanism to discourage misconduct. If accepted, the deposit will be returned. Given that the funds used are at risk in the event that a vote is unsuccessful, the slashing mechanism adopted by Polkadot could be one of the factors that hinder involvement in governance on the network.

The new development fund was revealed within weeks of Polkadot’s highly anticipated parachain auctions, with launch scheduled for early November. This suggests that the funds could be used to support the development of the upcoming parachain ecosystem.

Polkadot’s parachain rods will be used to realize Polkadot’s vision of a shard ecosystem. The auctions will see projects in development on Polkadot compete to get one of 100 parachain slots by making DOT bids to block.

Loading... Advertisements

Parachains are Polkadot’s side-chain shards that can host decentralized applications and protocols, offer specialized computation, and communicate with Polkadot’s proof-of-stake RelayChain to finalize transactions.

Polkadot’s existing Relay Chain exclusively processes transfers, governance and staking services for Polkadot’s network, while the upcoming parachains will provide advanced features such as smart contracts and cross-chain compatibility.

Hence, the new development fund could encourage developers to migrate to Polkadot and prepare for the parachain launch.

Related: Polkadot bets $ 75 after breaking out of a classic bullish reversal pattern

Many commentators have identified Acala Network, a project supported by Coinbase, as the favorite for the victory of the first parachain slot on Polkadot. Karura Network, Acala’s implementation on Polkadot’s secondary network, Kusama, won the first parachain auction on Kusama in June by a significant margin.

Karura received support from over 15,000 entities to win her slot with a bid of over 500,000 Kusama (KSM), currently worth approximately $ 184 million.