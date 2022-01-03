Polkadot: Will it return to the highs? | Analysis and perspectives $ DOT 2022

Also Polkadot opens higher in 2022, thanks to a very interesting closure of 2021 from a technical and adoption point of view, which confirms the centrality of this protocol in the ecosystem of decentralized finance.

Quote $ 30 as a threshold from which to start again, without prejudice to what is a market that, on the whole, should try to lend a hand even to the sector that has suffered the most in the second half of 2021, when they dominated the scene token linked to the world of gaming on blockchain and also to that of metaverse.

Polkadot pushes for a big 2022 – here’s how

The answer to the question in our title, we anticipate, is positive. We will be able to invest in $ DOT, also for the long period with the eToro secure platform – go here to get a free trial account, with $ 100,000 of virtual capital available – intermediary offering services PREMIUM And EXCLUSIVE that we cannot find anywhere else.

In fact, we have tools such as i CopyPortfolios – that include $ DOT in a selection made a basket regarding the world of cryptocurrencies, in style ETF but without additional costs. We then also have the CopyTrader, which allows you to to copy the top of the market or to spy on how it is moving in terms of buy or sell orders. With $ 50 we can switch to a real account.

Polkadot’s $ DOT far from the best: but is there room to go back?

Polkadot is found, with his cryptocurrency, quite far from maximum which he had reached in 2021, thanks to the great success of the rods for parachains, which have already guaranteed a six different projects the full integration with the heart of the services of interoperability for the decentralized finance.

Everyone won protocols very interesting, some of them they are exiled from the DeFi strictly speaking, like $ EFI from Enjin Coin which also aims to bring i NFT within the world of Polkadot. There will be others four rods by return of post, which they will need $ DOT in staking to vote and therefore will be able to continue to exercise a positive price pressure.

The RoundUp on 2021

Even the news coming from summary on 2021 by Polkadot from Gavin Wood they are the most interesting, since they come from project leader which reports abnormal numbers for a project that everyone knows how central, but perhaps few thought of this enormous magnitude. But let’s go in order.

1 million followers on Twitter

Of course, he’s the least technical of the wait concerning the boom from $ DOT, but at the same time it is something that suggests how much it is following the project both by investors and by fans in the strict sense of blockchain and of cryptocurrencies.

16 parachain already on Kusama

Which is the “parallel” network of Polkadot and which generally leads the way for initiatives which come then translated within the world of $ DOT. We will get to this number also on $ DOT, a sign of the fact that the project will aim to become the real fundamental hub of all the greats groups who deal with DeFi and not only.

2 million lines of code

Also this number which means the top of the top in terms of development, the liveliness of the developers and how ready it is $ DOT to increase the functionality, solidity and security of its protocol.

Historical highs? Even beyond, at least in our opinion

We believe the all-time high can be overcome already during construction in 2022, as we have summarized in ours Polkadot forecast, for new price targets that are even more interesting in the medium and long term. This concerns a sufficiently long time horizon.

For what concern short period, indeed the practically current one, technical analysis can certainly help our readers to orient themselves. We will do it on a basis daily, taking into account both the simple moving averages and exponentials how much instead of what is offered by the indicators.

MOBILE MEDIA 10 20 50 100 200 SIMPLE BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 SELL 🔴 SELL 🔴 SELL 🔴 EXPONENTIAL BUY 🟢 BUY 🟢 SELL 🔴 SELL 🔴 SELL 🔴 The moving averages applied on Polkadot – 1d

The broader period moving averages are obviously bearish on base day, suffering from the strong price compression compared to the historical highs of some time ago. However, the question remains open in the event of a rapid bump of price. We would in fact be in a situation completely green in the event of exceeding fee 32 $.

INDICATOR SIGNAL RSI NEUTRAL CCI NEUTRAL Momentum BUY 🟢 Bull Bear Power SELL 🔴 MACD BUY 🟢 Ultimate NEUTRAL Awesome NEUTRAL INDICATORS of the technical analysis on Polkadot – 1d

As for the indicators from technical analysis we are facing a more optimistic situation. The fact remains that a very small one would be enough run of Bitcoin to show, also here, almost all the indicators in green.

Overall, therefore, a wait-and-see situation in the short term, but ready to change direction even in a few minutes. The smarter perspectives with which watch to this specific instrument are certainly wider. But even those who want to try the climb in the short term will be able to take advantage of this relative uncertainty, perhaps doing it with Capital.com – go here to get a free demo with unlimited virtual capital – broker that offers all the best in short-term trading.

In fact, it is here that we have tools such as MetaTrader 4 And TradingView – offering analytical tools and operational to trade at the top in both directions, even on $ DOT.