Polkadot’s bumpy road to stardom By DailyCoin – Economia e Finanza

The cryptocurrency market performed very well last week, leading to a rapid The rise in prices of various goods .

, , And They have made double-digit gains, leading this trend.

Polkadot fails to confront his contemporaries’ enthusiasm for rising prices, because his earnings pale in comparison.

With Ethereum’s upcoming new features, Polkadot’s position ETH killer Up in the air.

Polkadot is listed as the ninth largest cryptocurrency and, given the enterprise-grade features it provides, is considered the most potential “Ethereum killer”. During the recent spike in cryptocurrency prices that led to significant increases in several cryptocurrencies, Polkadot appears to have stalled as it has not achieved the same level of success as its peers.

In addition to the slow start, as the London hard fork of Ethereum prepares to launch on August 4th, Polkadot appears to be creating problems. While the possibilities with Polkadot seem great, the project still has a few tricks.

Polkadot’s Wrong Jump

Last week, the cryptocurrency market became active, triggering a general rebound in prices. This aggressive operation resulted in Bitcoin reaching a value of $ 40,000 after spending $ 30,000 for several months, even hitting a low of $ 28,893. Cardano and Ethereum have taken the momentum to make double-digit gains and prices have also seen similar increases.

All eyes quickly fell on Polkadot, he did not produce steam like his contemporaries. Although earnings with ADA are around 15%, Polkadot’s DOT token has faltered.

The wrong start left investors wondering why Polkadot didn’t join the explosive price hike. The disappointing event put the asset in ninth position with a market value of $ 18.02 billion as it sought to maintain its 1.12% market share.

Trouble at Polka Paradise?

In addition to the unstable start of the bull market, Polkadot must fight more battles to ensure its survival in the cryptocurrency space. On August 4th, Ethereum will launch a London hard fork, which will improve how fares operate on the network, and the gas fee burned after each transaction could increase ETH’s value.

As Ethereum hopes to solve the age-old gas tax problem, ETH Killers is facing a serious threat from the protocol it was supposed to replace. With the launch of Ethereum 2.0, Polkadot and other ETH killers face the daunting task that awaits them.

on the other hand

After the explosive launch of other currencies, Polkadot rediscovered its shape and rose to USD 18.54 .

This recovery expands it with Uniswap, Currently classified 10day bigger Cryptocurrency.

Still Waters (NYSE 🙂 further development

Although Polkadot has a lackluster form, the design has great potential for it to withstand the oncoming storm. Polkadot aims to provide true interoperability, can span various blockchains, and its scalability is deeply loved by users.

Polkadot also has the advantage of being able to update without the use of forks, and the use of parachain improves the usefulness of the network. In addition to technological advancements, Polkadot also has a vibrant community, and through clever use of partnerships, the continued survival of the cryptocurrency protocol appears to be ensured.

