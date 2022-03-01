Poll: Concern about COVID-19 in the United States decreases

The omicron variant is weakening, and with it Americans’ concerns about COVID-19.

As the number of coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to plummet, fewer people now say they are worried about catching it following the rise and decline of the contagious variant of the virus, according to a new Associated Press poll. NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Just 24% of those surveyed said they were “extremely” or “very” concerned about the possibility of themselves or a family member contracting COVID-19, a decrease of 36% from both December and January, when the omicron variant caused a massive spike in infections and got public health systems into trouble.

Another 34% said they were somewhat concerned.

More than 140,000 deaths in the United States have been attributed to COVID-19 since omicron became the dominant strain of the coronavirus in mid-December.

In Lincoln, Nebraska, truck dispatcher Erica Martinez said she let her guard down last summer, before the deadly delta variant took hold.

But then “I stopped doing a lot of social stuff” when infections spiked again during successive waves of the delta and omicron variants.

Now, with the number of cases rapidly falling, she said she feels more comfortable about socializing than she has in recent months.

“I think the country is desperately trying to recover from the last two years,” said Martinez, 36.

“I think new variants are always going to come out, here and there. and I think, sadly, that is going to be the new norm for society,” meaning that people will take less or more precautions depending on the ups and downs of cases.

The AP-NORC survey conducted Feb. 18-21 covered 1,289 adults with a sample drawn from NORC’s AmeriSpeak probability panel, designed to be representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus/minus 3.7 percentage points.