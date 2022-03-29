Pollen allergy, how to fight it with the help of AIT

Apparently it looks like a dream. For those who have to deal with repeated sneezing, stuffy nose, red eyes and other ailments as soon as pollen circulate in the environment, thinking of eliminating the problem at its root is apparently a utopia. But the specialist can, in specific cases and after having clearly defined the pollen of the grasses that cause the disturbances, try to progressively “desensitize” those who suffer from it. The goal is to arrive at a real one causal treatment of the painting, which slowly but progressively makes it less and less sensitive to the action of these “dangers” (obviously for those with allergies) that circulate in the atmosphere. This approach defines itself allergen specific immunotherapy or AIT. But when is it useful? And how is this treatment carried out?

When annoyances arise from grasses

The most common pollens, in the great “confusion” of blooms that occur in this period, are those of grasses. There are over twenty types of plants – present everywhere in Italy – even different from each other. The pollination period of grasses generally begins in these days and then grows progressively until May, and then decreases. A resumption of flowering, less intense than in spring, usually occurs between late summer and early autumn, justifying a mild resumption of symptoms in some subjects suffering from this allergy.

“Most patients become symptomatic atallergy to grasses in the second childhood that is between 11 and 17 years – explains Samuele Burastero, Researcher Allergologist at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan “but a symptomatic allergy can develop for the first time even in adulthood up to 40 years and beyond. The frequency is equivalent between males and females without a particular distinction, while the heredity for this type of allergy is accentuated compared to other allergens: those who are allergic to grasses tend to have children with the same allergy “.

THE symptoms of grass allergy are common with respiratory allergies and are stuffy and runny nose, sneezing, wheezing, itching, watery eyes, and inflamed eyelids. “The big difference compared to a simple cold – underlines the expert – is that, in case of allergy to grasses, the nasal secretion is liquid like water, in fact we speak of serous rhinorrhea. The allergic cold due to grasses is accompanied by symptoms in the eyes that become red, watery, itchy, it can also often be associated with itching in the ears or throat “. On the pathology front, allergic rhinitis and asthma are certainly the most common forms linked to this condition. And after a more or less long journey…. “The patient comes to the allergist for a more precise assessment of his allergy and a consequent therapeutic indication, aimed at overcoming the simple occasional management of symptoms with antihistamines, introducing, when indicated, theallergen specific immunotherapy – concludes Burastero. “

How the AIT works

Allergen specific immunotherapy (AIT) is able to act on the causes of the allergy and not only on the symptoms. It therefore represents an important one therapeutic option for patients, especially those who do not experience sufficient symptomatic relief from symptomatic treatment. It consists in administering to the allergic person, for a period of not less than 3 and up to 5 years, an increasing and controlled dose of extracts of the allergen to which he is sensitive.

The AIT is capable of inducing one modification in the immune system of the allergic patient until complete desensitization to the allergen. At the end of this cycle, the AIT provides protection for a phase that can go beyond 10 years. “AIT for grass allergy – concludes Burastero – certainly represents an effective solution for managing patients with this type of allergy. It is a therapy reimbursed throughout Italy, safe, without side effectsnot incompatible with the use of symptomatic drugs, able to give results within three to four months of starting therapy, with a daily sublingual administration method for at least 3 years. “

In any case, the important thing is to find the targeted solution for every person who faces allergy, also in terms of quality of life, as recalled by “Simona Barbaglia, President of the patient association” Breathe Together “:” an important reason to act as soon as possible is the fact that the allergic rhinitis left untreated is considered a risk factor for the development of asthma. If allergic symptoms have a major impact on daily life, specialist help is needed to identify the most suitable treatment to prevent progression to higher asthma severity. In Italy, today, there are several treatment opportunities. In support of all patients there are registered and therefore safe medicines, reimbursed by the national health system and therefore free for the patient in all regions ”. However, an information campaign on the subject is underway entitled “Eccì Graminaceae”, sponsored by Breathe Together, to explain on social networks the importance of knowing the allergy to grasses.