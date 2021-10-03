polls open from 7 to 23, separate voting possible, candidates for mayor are 22- Corriere.it

Ballots open from 7 to 23 (voting also tomorrow from 7 to 15) to elect the mayor, the representatives of the Capitoline assembly, the presidents and councilors of the Municipalities. 2,359,250 Romans were called to the 2,400 seats for the renewal of administrative bodies. In the consultations of the records there are 22 candidates for mayor, 39 lists, 1,800 aspiring municipal councilors.

The capital also leads the way for the number of adult citizens voting for the first time: 22,902 (in Italy there are a total of 136,329). There are two ballots: blue for the election of the mayor and municipal councilors, gray for the presidents and councilors of local parliaments. Two preferences can be indicated to the Municipality, specifying name and surname, in respect of gender equality (a man and a woman) under penalty of cancellation. In centers with more than 15,000 inhabitants, it is possible to cast a separate vote: you can cross the name of the candidate for mayor and an unrelated list belonging to another coalition (the same applies to municipalities). To vote you need an identity document and an electoral card: the documents are considered valid even if they have expired for no more than three years, as long as they are regular in every other aspect and allow identification.





According to the latest polls, abstention could reach high percentages: in the last administrative elections, in 2016, 57 percent of the Romans voted in the first round, 1,352,027 entitled to 2,363,444. If none of the competitors exceed 50 percent of the votes, the ballot will take place on 17 and 18 October. The weather conditions – thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected during the day – could discourage the Sunday exodus and favor the turnout.

After the rallies in the squares, with the four main challengers chasing votes among the undecided, electoral silence began yesterday. The latest appeals were entrusted to social networks. Virginia Raggi has published the video of Maurizio Costanzo's intervention, connected on the phone with the electoral initiative on Friday evening in Piazza della Bocca della Verit: In the last elections I did not vote for you – admitted the journalist – but this time I will. Criticism from the deputy dem Patrizia Prestipino: From the institutions one would expect fairness. The wind is changing, but this time against it. Carlo Calenda posted the scene from the film instead Forrest Gumpin which the protagonist, played by Tom Hanks, after crossing the States running non-stop, at the end of the marathon exclaims: I'm a bit tired. The center-right candidate, Enrico Michetti, is more institutional: Now it's your turn. You have the future of Rome in your hands. Good grade everyone. Roberto Gualtieri is also essential, on the pitch with the center-left: On 3 and 4 October you choose to change. Let's revive Rome together.