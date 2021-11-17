Pollution in New Delhi gets worse

In New Delhi, India, schools will remain closed until a date to be defined due to the high levels of pollution that have been affecting the city for about two weeks: on Saturday some restrictions were already announced, including the closure of all schools for a week, but on Tuesday the city’s air quality management commission had to take new action.

Local authorities have established that all construction work must be suspended until at least 21 November, with the exception of projects involving transport and national defense activities. A ban on access to the city has been established for trucks, except for those carrying essential goods, and it has been recommended that at least 50 per cent of public employees and if possible those of private companies work from home. In addition, only 5 of the 11 coal-fired plants operating in the area will be able to remain open.

The decisions were made because of the worrying levels of fine particulates in the air, i.e. pollutants known as PM 2.5, or particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers that manage to penetrate the lungs and in some circumstances reach the circulatory system. involving various health risks for people.

On Tuesday in some parts of the city the levels exceeded the value of 400, considered “dangerous” on a scale ranging from 0 to 500+, and well beyond the “acceptable” level of between 51 and 100. Last week in some places, levels around 500 were found.

New Delhi has been one of the most polluted cities in the world for years, partly due to the traffic caused by the movements of its over 20 million inhabitants, and partly due to the fires with which farmers burn the residues of the harvest on the agricultural lands that surround it. .

In addition to the polluting emissions produced by transport, industries and fires in agricultural areas, the celebrations of Diwali, the great Indian festival of lights, which took place last year also increased the levels of pollution in the air. November: As happens practically every year, the streets and houses of the cities are filled with lights and candles, and firecrackers and many fireworks explode, creating a lot of smoke as a result. In recent weeks, the situation has also been aggravated by weather conditions, such as high humidity and weak winds, which do not help disperse the pollution.

According to local authorities, however, despite the restrictions, there will be no significant improvements until next Sunday.

