Polo Morín tells us about Where There Was Fire and his film with Uma Thurman

“One of the things that I like the most about streaming platforms is that they are having a social responsibility involved. It happened to me a few years ago that I said in an interview that I was going to therapy with a psychologist and I received a number of negative comments on social networks, as if going to therapy was a bad thing. Since then I have taken the time to talk a lot about it and say that it is not necessary to have a mental or psychological illness to go to therapyit’s the healthiest thing and for me it’s my happy moment, that helps me to solve what I have in my head, and this type of projects and representations help to remove that type of taboo that exists, because maybe we would be in a society much more understanding with others and in a world with less resentment and selfishness if we paid attention to all those internal things that we have to solve, “says the actor.

The actor recalls that, a few years ago, Mexican content did not reach everyone, but now the platforms open many doors for them, and that is why it is important to have that social responsibility at the center. “So you even feel happy to get on the boat.”

Morín remembers that he even asked that his character be given scenes in which he will be shown in therapy, and that not only enriches him, but also speaks of the importance of taking care of ourselves and ending prejudice.

About Red, White and Royal Blue and being recognized in the rest of the world

“One of the things that shocks me the most is that I had already had the opportunity to be in projects that were doing very well in Latin America, but now that I have been in London, I was very impressed to see that people from all over the world stopped me to ask me for a photo and tell me that they loved it Who killed Sarah?it feels very nice to be in places like London and to be stopped by people from the other side of the world who you had no idea knew you.

When the offer came, Morín was determined to get it. “I was very excited because they looked for me to audition, but I thought I was not going to stay because I am not the stereotype with which Mexicans are identified, but I went through such a long process, and nights of not sleeping, until I I stayed, and we have been working a lot on it”

The mystery series led Morín to where there was firebut it was also one of the things that gave him the opportunity to work on an international project, hand in hand with great actors like Uma Thurman and Stephen Fry.

Red, White & Royal Blue took Morín to London, to shoot a movie that began its journey as a book that was very popular on TikTok and that promises to become a hit when it is released, probably in 2023.