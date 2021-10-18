News

Poltergeist: Drew Barrymore and that audition that earned her the role on ET

In 1982, Drew Barrymore auditioned to take part in Poltergeist – Demonic Presences; she wasn’t taken but that audition earned her the role of Gertie on ET

The events that take place in Hollywood are really strange. In 1982, for example, Drew Barrymore auditioned for the role of Carol Anne in Poltergeist – Demonic presences. The young actress was not chosen for the film but that audition still gave her the opportunity to act in ET – The extraterrestrial.

In 1982 Steven Spielberg was simultaneously engaged on the set of Poltergeist: demoniache presenze (officially directed by Tobe Hooper) and on that of ET – The extraterrestrial. Also auditioned for the role of Carol Anne was Drew Barrymore. However, the director of Jurassic Park found the face of the little girl not very angelic. That audition, however, earned the very young Barrymore the role of Gertie in ET

Heather O’Rourke, on the other hand, was discovered while she was out for lunch with her mother and sister. The first screentest didn’t go very well, because Heather had to laugh even when she had to prove she was scared. Spielberg thought that maybe she was too small for a role like this, but he asked her to come back for another audition, because she liked her a lot.

When the little girl came back – and she had a book of scary tales with her – she gave it all and screamed until she cried. Carol Anne played her part and at the end of the shoot the little girl took home the goldfish from the film as a “souvenir”.


