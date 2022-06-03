‘Poltergeist’, the cursed Hollywood movie turns 40

There are films that go down in history because of the great story, the performances or the awards they have won, but some remain in people’s memory because of the strange or inexplicable events that happened while they were being filmed, as is the case with the horror film “Poltergeist”, which will be 40 years since its premiere in the United States on June 4.

Among the curious things that can be said about this film is the fact that its creator is Steven Spielberg and together with Michael Grais and Mark Victor he decided to write a story with which he could exorcise the fears of his childhood, such as the fear that can cause clowns.

Spielberg had the opportunity to direct this film, but had to decide between it or “ET the Extra Terrestrial”, because the Directors League of America prohibits directing two films at the same time, so he left the command to Tobe Hooper and dedicated himself to producing, but he kept making “suggestions” about what such a scene or sequence should look like.

The story of the family that begins to experience paranormal events in their new home is based on the true story of an urbanization area in Denver, Colorado, where they wanted to recreate Central Park in an area where there was a cemetery, but instead of to relocate it only the tombstones were removed, the fraud was discovered and the contractor arrested; today that place exists and is called Cheesman Park.

The cast was made up of Heather O’Rourke, who gave life to the sweet girl “Carol Anne”, a character for which Drew Barrymore also auditioned; JoBeth Williams who played the mother of the family “Diane Freelings”; Craig T. Nelson was “Steven” head of the Freelings family, Oliver Robins and Dominique Dunne were “Robbie” and “Dana”, respectively; while Zelda Rubinstein played “Tangina Barrons”, the medium who helps the family.

The beginning of the “curse”

One of the most controversial scenes in this film was when JoBeth Williams’ character falls into a pool and human skeletons appear floating. There was a lot of talk about that sequence for two reasons: the possibility of an accident with electricity, because there were lamps and cables around that if they were not handled carefully, they would have electrocuted the actress; and what continues to surprise to this day, that the skeletons used in this scene were real human remains, the prop man assured that it was much cheaper to do so than to create fake corpses, JoBeth found out about this many years later.

The actor Oliver Robins was about to lose his life during the filming, the young man had to simulate being dragged under a bed by a macabre toy clown, whose long arms had him by the neck, by accident they began to squeeze and cut the air of Robins, who no matter how hard he tried to tell the production members what was happening, they thought it was part of the sequence, but before the boy vanished they realized their mistake and avoided a catastrophe.

This movie did very well at the box office, grossing over $121 million worldwide, but people would start talking about a curse four months after its release when actress Dominique Dunne was strangled to death by her ex-boyfriend, at the age of 22; but things did not stop there, two more Poltergeist II sequels were filmed: the dark side (1986) and Poltergeist III (1988), in which the deaths continued to occur.

The next death on this macabre list was Julian Beck, who in part two played “Reverend Kane” and lost his life to stomach cancer.

During the filming of this second part, the technical staff and the actors indicated that they felt presences on the set, for which the actor “Will Sampson”, who claimed to be a shaman in real life, decided to perform an exorcism to eliminate the energies , shortly after he died of postoperative complications in a heart transplant.

But without a doubt the death that marked this saga the most is that of its protagonist Heather O’Rourke, which happened in 1988 during the filming of the third part, since she did not finish filming because she suffered cardiac arrest and septic shock as a result of a bowel obstruction. At first it was determined that she was due to Crohn’s disease, but it is now known that she was due to an acute intestinal stricture (an obstruction of the digestive system); the actress she left this world at the age of 12, increasing the belief that this story is cursed.