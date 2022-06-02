“Poltergeist”, the cursed Hollywood movie, turns 40

There are films that go down in history because of the great story, the performances or the awards they have won, but some remain in people’s memory because of the strange or inexplicable events that happened while they were being filmed, such as the poltergeist casea horror film that will celebrate its 40th anniversary in the United States on June 4.

Among the curious things that can be said about this film is the fact that its creator, Steven Spielberg, wrote the script together with Michael Grais and Mark Victoralso screenwriters, shaping a story with which he could exorcise the fears of his childhood, such as the fear that clowns can provoke.

Spielberg had the opportunity to direct this film, but had to decide between it and “ET the Extra Terrestrial”, because the Directors League of America forbids taking two films at the same time, so he left that part to the director Tobe Hooper and he dedicated himself to producing, but he spent his time making “suggestions” about how such a scene or sequence should be.

The story of the family that begins to experience paranormal events in their new home is based on the true story of an urbanization area in Denver, Colorado, where they wanted to recreate Central Park in an area where there was a cemetery, but instead of relocating it they only removed the tombstones; the fraud was discovered and the contractor arrested, the place is called today Cheeseman Park.

The cast was made up of Heather O’Rourke, who brought to life the sweet girl Carol Anne, a character for whom Drew Barrymore also auditioned; JoBeth Williams, who played the mother of the family, Diane Freelings; Craig T. Nelson was Steven, head of the Freelings family; Oliver Robins as Robbie, and Dominique Dunne as Dana, were the eldest children of the marriage, and Zelda Rubinstein, who played Tangina Barrons, the medium who helps the family.

CORPSES IN THE POOL

One of the most controversial scenes that were shot for this film was when the character of Beth Williams falls into a pool and floating human skeletons appear.

There was a lot of talk about that sequence for two reasons, the possibility of an accident with electricity, because there were lamps and cables around that, if not handled carefully, would have electrocuted the actress, and what continues to surprise us to this day, that the skeletons used in this scene were actual human remains; the prop man assured that it was much cheaper to do it that way than to create fake corpses; JoBeth learned of this many years later.

STRANGE SEQUENCE

Oliver Robbins he was about to lose his life during the filming, because the young actor had to pretend that he was being dragged under a bed by a macabre toy clown, whose long arms held him by the neck; by accident, they began to tighten and cut off Robins’s air who, as much as he tried to tell the production members what was happening, they thought it was part of the sequence, but before the boy fainted they realized their mistake and averted a catastrophe.

This movie did very well at the box office, grossing $121.7 million worldwide, but people would start talking about a curse.

THE MYSTERIOUS DEATHS

Four months after its release Dominic Dunne She was strangled to death by her ex-boyfriend at the age of 22.

Things did not stop there, two more sequels “Poltergeist II: the dark side” (1986) and “Poltergeist III” (1988) were filmed, in which the deaths continued.

Next on this macabre list was Julian Beck, who in part two played Reverend Kane, but died of stomach cancer.

During the filming of this second part, the technical staff and the actors indicated that they felt presences on the set, for which the actor Will Sampson, who claimed to be a shaman in real life, decided to perform an exorcism so that the negative energies were, shortly thereafter he died of postoperative complications in a heart transplant.

RARE DISEASE

Undoubtedly the death that most marked this saga is that of its protagonist, Heather O’Rourkewhich happened in 1988 during the filming of the third part, but he did not finish filming because he suffered cardiac arrest and septic shock as a result of an intestinal obstruction.

Originally it was determined to be due to Crohn’s disease, but it is now known to be due to acute intestinal stricture (a blockage of the digestive system); the actress she left this world at the age of 12, increasing the belief that this story is cursed.