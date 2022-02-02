Polveriera Lazio: fans against the club, Sarri unhappy. And in 7 they can go away to zero

More than biancoceleste, in Formello it seems that everything is black. Purchases late and not appreciated by the coach (the defender Kamenovicalready rejected in the summer, and the outside Cabral), fans angry for the umpteenth signing campaign nothing (tomorrow they will protest in Formello) and mister Sarri unhappy with the end of the winter market session, which began with some guarantees.

In all this, to make the Lazio situation even more complicated, the presence of 7 players expiring and therefore authorized to sign with other clubs. Here is the list:

Reina (1982) – He is expiring but his contract will be automatically renewed if Lazio qualify for the European cups.

Strakosha (1995) – The roads will separate, now there are few doubts. Last year the point of no return, when Inzaghi changed the hierarchy by promoting Reina. After two months Sarri has put him back as owner, but by now relations with the club had crumbled and he is heading towards the farewell to zero. A serious mistake for Lazio, which sees a possible capital gain nullified: the Albanian in fact grew up in the biancoceleste Primavera.

Radu (1986) – Last summer he renewed for another season. In five months he will sit at the table with the president and, also based on Sarri’s ideas, he will unravel the knots on his future: it is possible that he can continue for another year and end his career in Rome.

Marusic (1992) – He will stay in Rome. The company has reached an agreement with its agents, the same as Kamenovic: the announcement will be shortly.

Luiz Felipe (1997) – The most striking and thorny case, the one that creates the most apprehension. The central, fresh from Mancini’s first call for the Coverciano stage last week (abandoned due to physical problems), is a technical and economic asset of the club, which is doing everything possible not to lose it for free. Sarri hopes so too: he aims at us and wants to make it the pivot of the defense of the future. The distance between demand (2.5 million) and the initial offer (1.7) is narrowing: the parties are in constant contact, the company has raised the proposal (with bonuses exceeding 2 million) and soon the defender will make a final decision.

Patric (1993) – One week before the end of the transfer market, Valencia requested it, but Sarri blocked it in Formello: for now it is essential, given the lack of alternatives. In June, with the company that will necessarily have to buy at least one plant, they can change the cards on the table. The will, however, is to find an agreement so as not to lose it in any case to zero.

Leiva (1987) – From Formello they say that he has already pulled the plug. He will finish the year and, in all likelihood, he will return to Brazil.