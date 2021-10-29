Polyamory, Jada Pinkett and the open couple with Will Smih: “Uncomfortable but healthy”

The love life of Jada Pinkett and Will Smith has now become public knowledge, especially after that the actor of Willy The Prince Of Bel Air he had admitted that he had chosen polyamory because he was convinced that “Marriage cannot be a prison”.

Of course, even choosing to live in an open couple does not mean that things are always rosy and that there are no problems, as Pinkett herself said, who, last July, was pilloried after admitting to being gone. in bed with singer August Alsina.

A statement that of Jada that has cost her very dear since she has seen her accuse of treason and of having wounded Will’s heart, moreover live on TV. It is precisely because of this scandal that the couple was forced to come out and clarify that Pinkett’s was not a betrayal since she and her husband had entered into an open marriage where both are free to do what they want (or almost).

After putting a point on the story in the past few hours, Jeda Pinkett Smith is back to talk about the relationship with the actor of Independence Day and how hard their marriage can be. “The thing Will and I talk a lot about is the journey taken” Willow Smith’s mother explained, referring to the wedding with her husband, which took place when she was only 22 years old: “You expect your partner to know what you need, especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, “Well, if you love me, you should know what I like. If you love me you should read my mind“”. But this is a big trap“, continued Will Smith’s wife, now certain that even a marriage that has lasted for 23 years like hers does not necessarily imply a connection that can be understood at first glance, since that is a utopia to be dispelled if you do not want to run the risk of be disappointed. Much better instead inestablish a confrontation and a constructive dialogue so that both parties can open up and tell each other, making themselves known in every aspect.

“Tell me what you need. tell me what you want“, continued the actress de The Journey Of The Girls, now used to talking about everything with Will, even the most annoying topics as well as the hottest ones: “I really do. It’s uncomfortable, but it’s profoundly healthy, and I also think about sex, because it’s something we don’t talk about much but there’s so much fantasy around it “.

The 50-year-old also wanted to return to the hot meeting with August Alsina in order to silence the rumors that the desire to have relationships with other people was born in Jada due to the poor skills of the actor of I’m legend. “Will and I have never had a problem in the bedroom,” Pinkett denied without too many words. Why in the end You can’t reduce a marriage that has lasted for 23 years to simple sex, as what’s behind it is so much more than all of this and Will Smith and his wife Jeda Pinkett know it well. Here what is at stake is happiness and respect for one’s way of being, in spite of common thinking and what others judge right or wrong for us..

