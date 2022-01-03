Polyamory: what it is and how it works

Can you love several people at the same time? The answer is yes. For those who practice it, the polyamory is one of the highest forms of trust in your partner, a way to strengthen your relationship and to give your love to more people, in full respect for each of the people involved.

Fundamental requirement of a polyamorous relationship is that all partners are aware and consenting, but above all that there is communication.

What is polyamory?

Polyamory is defined as’ one not responsible monogamy and “. It is about having, or even simply wanting, an intimate, emotional and / or sexual relationship with two or more people.

Polyamory is experienced by people of any gender and with any sexual orientation and it is different from polysexuality, which indicates attraction towards multiple sexes and genders, although a polyamorous person can also be polysexual.

Underlying polyamory are gods values ​​to be respected, which allow you to undertake stable and respectful relationships with each individual partner involved: fidelity, trust, honesty, mutual respect, communication and non-possessiveness. Only in this way will the relationship be truly stable, solid and, above all, healthy.

Jonathan KnowlesGetty Images

Difference between polyamory and open couple

There is no real difference between these two terms, as they both predict the non-exclusivity in the couple. Polyamory can be considered the umbrella term that encompasses relationships between multiple people and the essential difference between the two is that in open couples the sentimental bond, while in polyamory yes.

The types of open relationships

There is no single representation of polyamory: each polyamorous relationship is different from the other. There are people who have a main partner and date other people, as well as people who live two or more relationships at the same time, there are those who decide to move in with several partners and those who want to manage each relationship separately from the others.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been an open couple for many years and their relationship is perfect, as is that of Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo .

Jonathan KnowlesGetty Images

The difficulties of a polyamorous relationship

Don’t think that polyamory is one relationship that is light, meaningless or in which the partners live their story happy and carefree.

Conversely, just like monogamous couples, polyamorous couples especially at the beginning clash with problems like jealousy, lack of trust, insecurity and fear of losing a partner. Problems could arise the moment you decide to go to live with more people, to decide the management of spaces, the way to sleep and the time to devote to each of the partners.

For this it is essential that there is in the relationship a lot of trust but above all communication and constant openness, to always make clear the needs and requirements of each partner and support each other.

Jonathan KnowlesGetty Images

Things not to ask (or say) from a polyamorous person

Anyone who has talked about having a polyamorous relationship will surely have found themselves answering questions about the difference between their relationship and cheating: “But isn’t it just a way to cheat without feeling guilty?“.

Sure, polyamory is a kind of relationship we are not used to, since childhood we have been led to believe that monogamy was the only type of relationship. There are those who remain convinced, in fact, that the concept of monogamous relationship “brings only lies, infidelity, divorces”, as he says Willow Smith .

This is not to say that polyamorous relationships are the secret to eternal love or that they all have a happy ending, or that monogamy is wrong regardless, but I’m definitely a ethical way of living a relationship without sparing yourself, enjoying every single moment with their partners respecting them and while also respecting one’s own freedom as individuals.

Jonathan KnowlesGetty Images

Is polyamory legal?

The road to recognizing polyamory as any other union is still long, especially in our country. On a legal level polyamorous relationships are not recognized, the law still recognizes a single partner and indeed, polygamy and bigamy (ie being married or civilly united with two or more people) constitute a crime.

Obviously this does not mean that it is illegal to have multiple relationships, no one can ever be sued for having multiple partners at the same time, but only that it is not possible to legally recognize one’s relationships.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io