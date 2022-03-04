“Polygenic scores may become part of predictive genetic medicine”

The European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have held a webinar this week on the polygenic scores and how its integration with risk factor’s modifiable could improve the prediction and cancer risk prevention. To clarify all these emerging concepts, GM interviews Judith Balmanahead of the Hereditary Cancer Genetics Group at the VHIO and a specialist in Medical Oncology at the Vall d’Hebron University Hospital.

Ask. Starting with the general, what are polygenic scores?

Answer. The summation and multiplicative effect of each of the polymorphisms that are identified associated with a trait.

P. What are the main opportunities offered by polygenic scores in order to find out the risk factors for developing a possible disease?

R. They are genetic risk factors. Therefore, it is the search throughout our genome for positions in specific locations, which are called polymorphisms, and which are variable in the general population. Depending on whether we are or have in these locations the same composition as the maternal or paternal part, or whether we are different, it gives us a susceptibility or protection to develop a trait. Be it cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, osteoporosis or metabolic response to drugs. In short, you can combine the effect of many of these locations or polymorphisms and add the effect of them to finally give you a polygenic measure.

Q. In the future, how might polygenic scores be applied clinically for cancer prevention?

R. It helps you stratify risk and identify which people may have a genetic probability based on their constitution and not on a specific gene alteration. If risk stratification is available based on knowledge of this genetic constitution, early detection measures can be individualized, stopped or carried out with a different periodicity in those people who have a lower susceptibility to cancer.

Q. If a high susceptibility is identified, is the outcome the development of the disease?

R. The information obtained indicates in which risk group the patient is. Next, you have to validate that quantification. That is, it estimates that the patient is in the group with a 30, 20, 80 or 90 percent probability of developing a certain disease. You have to know the maximum risk estimates that each of these calculations give you for each type of tumor, and then demonstrate that these calculations discriminate well and are well calibrated. We are talking about predictive medicine, medicine that estimates what can happen based on genetic knowledge, but that is not the only factor for certain diseases. For example, in cancer, which is my field, it is multifactorial, it does not depend only on genetic factors. This estimation by genetic factors must be addressed together with the role of other factors that are not genetic.

Q. How are these risk groups classified?

R. The consensus is carried out based on how the risk stratification will give rise to act in one way or another. In oncology, it is usually indicated below the population risk, moderate risk or higher risk. But that doesn’t translate into absolute risks; the person who falls into the highest risk group depends on the type of cancer and the polygenic type that has developed.

Q. Can it be applied to all cancers?

R. Different risk prediction measures are being developed based on the genetic constitution for the main tumors. It is quite developed in breast cancer, very advanced in prostate cancer, and, to a lesser extent, in colon and ovary.

Q. Is it used in daily clinical practice?

R. These analyzes are not fully implemented in daily practice. Currently, at least for cancer, they are in the clinical validation phase. They are being analyzed in a research context to confirm if they really help to stratify this risk and individualize early detection and prevention measures based on this.

P. How do you assess its implementation in the future?

R. It may become part of an approach to predictive genetic medicine. A medicine where the risk factors for different diseases are taken into account and where different medical actions for early detection or prevention can be carried out based on that risk. Therefore, before determining the start of an early detection program, I envision that these studies will be carried out and the start of early detention will be determined based on this type of early detention.

