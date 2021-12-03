Polygon and Solana up sharply with Ethereum rally

Lately Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) outperformed a record over Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) e Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are writing history beyond ETH.

The movements

Over the past 24 hours, MATIC gained 9.3% to $ 2.08; over the past seven days, the ETH-based layer-2 token has jumped 15.8%.

In the last 24 hours, MATIC is up 10.88% against BTC and 15.07% on ETH.

Since the beginning of the year, MATIC has had a staggering 11,553.13% surge; in the last 90 days the token has gained 42.9%, while in the last 30 days it has grown by 10.72%.

SOL observed a daily rise of 4.42% to $ 225.26; in the past seven days, the coin of the project that claims to run the fastest blockchain in the world gained 7.58%.

In the last 24 hours SOL has risen by 6.25% against BTC and by 10.27% on ETH.

Since the beginning of the year, SOL has seen an extraordinary increase of 12,115.69%; in the last 30 days SOL has gained 10%, while in the last 90 days it has recorded + 61.17%.

Why is it moving?

The Polygon and Solana projects gained ground this year, thanks to a mix of factors such as the rise of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the growing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi), and the fact that the transaction fee on Ethereum is increased several times.

Both MATIC and SOL gained ground despite the major cryptocurrencies on the market declining, with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization dropping 2.67% to $ 2.58 trillion.

At the time of publication, SOL and MATIC were some of the most cited coins on Twitter, according to data from Cointrendz.

SOL was the second most cited coin with 884 tweets; MATIC was the fourth most mentioned coin, having obtained 459 tweets.

MATIC also attracted a great deal of interest from retail traders and was the second most trending name in Stocktwits’ trend ticker list; in addition, it also trended on the CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko price monitoring websites.

MATIC posted robust gains on Wednesday after 21Shares, an issuer of publicly traded cryptocurrency products, listed MATIC’s first European performance-related product on Euronext’s Paris and Amsterdam stock exchanges.

Grayscale Investments, a group that manages the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC), on Tuesday launched a Solana fund with $ 9.5 million in assets under management.

More buyers have pushed into Solana, and the buying pressure in this cryptocurrency outweighs the selling pressure, wrote Benzinga’s Tyler Bundy based on a relative strength index of 54 points.