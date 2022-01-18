Polygon implements the Ethereum EIP 1559 update

Source: AdobeStock / Dennis

The popular layer-2 scaling solution of Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), implemented EIP-1559, an Ethereum Enhancement Proposal (EIP) presented a more efficient commission calculation system than the Ethereum auction commission calculation system.

At 10 UTC on Tuesday morning, Polygon is trading at USD 2.17, down 9.5% in the past 24 hours and up nearly 5% in a week.

Among the most notable benefits of the upgrade is that it burns a portion of the commissions paid by users, thus bringing an element of deflation to the coin. Since Polygon has a fixed supply of 10 billion, the upgrade is expected to decrease the total supply of MATIC and thus increase its value.

“We took the Ethereum experience after the upgrade as a reference to simulate the potential impact on the total supply of MATIC,” the Polygon team said in an announcement, adding that the analysis “suggests that annualized combustion would account for 0. , 27% of the total supply of MATIC. “

Ethereum implemented EIP-1559 in August 2021 as part of a larger update known as the London Hardfork. Prior to this update, ETH transaction rates were based on bids, which forced users to overbid so that their transactions would not be stuck in “pending” mode. However, because there were no parameters for determining how much users should get to bid, usually the result was an unpredictable transaction pricing mechanism.

EIP-1559 was proposed to address this problem by presenting a hybrid approach that includes a base fee, calculated by the network and burned, and a priority fee (tip) that can be paid by users who want their transactions to be processed more. quickly.

Likewise, Polygon intends to use this mechanism to make its pricing structure more effective, adding: “The base fee, which fluctuates according to network congestion, is then burned.”

He further detailed that burning begins on the Polygon network and completes on the Ethereum network. “The Polygon team has created a public interface where users can monitor and become part of the burning process,” the team said.

Polygon validators that manage a full node, produce blocks and validate transactions, will only receive the priority commission in the future.

Meanwhile, since EIP-1559 entered the Ethereum network, it has burned a total of 1.55 ETH ($ 4.91 billion). Also, according to the data accumulated by the financial services and investment management company Galaxy Digital As of the end of November 2021, the update saved users $ 844 million in transaction fees by reimbursing base fees.

Commissions saved for Ethereum users after EIP-1559

