Polygon Matic: the Burn is active | It is now officially live

Following what we announced last month, the burn is finally active also on Polygon Matic, as the protocol introduces everything needed to be in line with EIP-1559, which had already been introduced on Ethereum.

Something interesting for investors, even if in reality what will be burned will be a very small part of the tokens available of this cryptocurrency. An excellent sign, however, also in terms of the pace at which Polygon Matic can do in terms of adjusting to the choices of Ethereum.

Matic officially starts with the burn

It’s official: EIP-1559 integrated on the Polygon chain

Here we are. In the middle of the night in Italy and at the 23,850,000 block Polygon Matic has officially implemented on its chain EIP-1559, in the same way that we have already seen on Ethereum and that will allow the system to burn a quantity, albeit relatively small, of his own supply.

According to the simulations of the team he manages Polygon Matic we are faced with the possibility of seeing about it 0.27% from the total supply from $ MATIC every year. A percentage that may not thrill investors, but which is nonetheless a excellent starting point for the protocol.

All within a kind of reunification with the main network that animates $ MATIC, or Ethereum, which for some time with the London Hard Fork had moved on to such a solution.

What does $ MATIC burn actually mean?

When we talk about burn we refer to a procedure that removes from the circulation part of the token and makes them unusable for the future. Actually i token they are no longer usable and therefore can no longer be sold. A kind of reduction of the total amount from token that are available.

A question unaltered, this leads to a reduction of the offer – and although in the case of $ MATIC we are facing a modest burn, however there are some excellent implications expected on the medium And long period. Good news for all investors in $ MATIC, a cryptocurrency that is also part of ours investment portfolio – in a rather prominent position.

Matic: everyone is aiming for a very interesting future

Despite a day that opened in a bad way for the whole sector, with $ MATIC which is one of the cryptocurrencies that suffers the most in these hours, actually theoutlook from all the best specialists it is positive.

This is also why Matic will continue to stay relevant even after the ride from Ethereum to one POS validation, that although it is expected by many as the final solution to congestion problems, it will actually have to continue to refer to the world of sidechain and gods Layer 2.