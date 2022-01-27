Polygon outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of intraday earnings

Polygon it was awarded the title of best cryptocurrency on January 26, 2022. Its price has increased by almost 17%, bringing MATIC’s profit to 40%. Thus it also surpassed Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of intraday earnings reaching its maximum a $ 1,825. All this thanks to the positive sentiment of the market for cryptocurrencies which continues to improve following the $ 250 billion rally. There are also some news coming from the world of this crypto. This could therefore be an interesting opportunity to buy Polygon directly on Coinbase.

Polygon and the strong oversold rebound

It’s obvious that Polygon and many other cryptocurrencies benefited from a market rebound that began on January 24, 2022. The reason is to be found in the over 250 billion dollars that investors and traders have bought in digital assets. This has allowed many cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum and Bitcoin, to benefit and mark a positive trend after a heart-pounding weekend.

The interesting aspect is that Polygoncompared to other cryptocurrencies, it has not suffered all this influence derived from Federal Reserve and its decisions. As well as the prospect of a tightening of the Fed’s budget and an increase in interest rates.

It seems that one of the reasons why it has managed to keep investor interest high is the recent hiring of Ryan Watts. She didn’t think twice about leaving YouTube to join the baby girl’s team Polygon Studios. After all, the goals are clear:

take Polygon to the heights as a leader of the decentralized games ;

; build a brand name that pushes developers and investors to enter its NFT ecosystem;

that pushes developers and investors to enter its NFT ecosystem; to elevate Polygon to the best venue for the transition to Web 3.0.

A clear policy, as clear is the company’s project that has described this new creation as follows:

With the launch of Polygon Studios, games get 360-degree build support, well-loved big brands and franchises can be launched on Polygon, and players can enjoy a whole new game world to earn decentralized opportunities and games.

So, better take advantage of all these news that should push the cryptocurrency towards further growth. An opportunity might just be to buy Polygonbut be careful, it is better to do it through a serious and safe platform, with a lot of experience like Coinbase.