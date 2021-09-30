News

Polygon precedes Ethereum on the number of active addresses

The market has been very supportive for the Layer-two Polygon (MATIC / USD) protocol, which has registered 330% in the past three months. One of the most notable growth areas for the protocol is the number of active addresses.

According to Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic, the protocol has now surpassed Ethereum’s level one in terms of the number of daily active addresses.

Recent statistics show that Ethereum (ETH / USD) has 326,000 daily active addresses while Polygon now has 351,000.

Polygonscan shows that the number of active addresses increased dramatically on September 20, peaking at 426,586 just before dropping to around 285,400 on Monday.

The number of active addresses increases based on Polygon

While the number of active addresses on Polygon has increased over the past three months, this is the case with Ethereum’s active addresses, which have decreased by 12% over the same period.

However, Ethereum is still ahead when it comes to cumulative unique addresses. According to Etherscan, Ethereum has 170.8 million district addresses while Polygon reveals it has 89 million. But with the recent rebranding of MATIC to Polygon, unique protocol addresses are likely to improve.

Polygon leads the way when it comes to the total number of transactions. The platform currently has 5.7 million total transactions compared to Ethereum’s 1.1 million layer one.

The MATIC token continues to grow

Ethereum’s high transaction fees have led to increased use of other protocols, and Polygon appears to be a major beneficiary.

In June, Polygon hit an all-time high of $ 10.54 billion for its Total Blocked Value (TVL) of all protocols on the platform. However, recent data from DeFi LIama showed that the value was halved to $ 4.81 billion.

The Aave flash lending platform still remains the most popular protocol on the Polygon network with $ 1.77 billion TVL (37% of the entire volume).

In May, billionaire investor Mark Cuban showed his interest in Polygon by adding it to his portfolio. Its native token, MATIC, has grown in recent months after trading well below $ 1 earlier in the year. Currently, the token is trading at $ 1.14.

