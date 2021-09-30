Polygon records a 330% increase in active addresses, temporarily overtaking Ethereum

This year, Layer-2 protocols have seen exponential growth: one of them, Polygon, has even exceeded the number of active addresses of the same Layer-1 network for which it was developed.

According to Mihailo Bjelic, co-founder of the protocol, the number of unique daily active addresses on the Layer-2 Polygon aggregator has exceeded those on the Ethereum Layer-1.

It seems in fact that the 27th of September Polygon has reached 351,000 daily active addresses, while Ethereum had 326,000:

“Another great achievement for @ 0xPolygon! We have eclipsed Ethereum L1 for the first time in daily active addresses! This is just the beginning. We are working hard to improve our technology, strengthen our ecosystem and increase adoption. Let’s bring the world to Ethereum! “

Another huge milestone for @ 0xPolygon! We eclipsed Ethereum L1 in daily active addresses for the first time! This is just the beginning. We are working round the clock to improve our tech, strengthen our ecosystem and increase adoption. Let’s bring the world to Ethereum! pic.twitter.com/K4sAF1y3LT – Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) September 29, 2021

According to data from Polygonscan, the number of active addresses skyrocketed on September 20, peaking at 426,586 about a week later, then correcting to the current 403,306.

Etherscan reports 457,402 Ethereum daily active addresses as of September 29: the two networks are quite equivalent at the moment.

In the last 3 months, the active addresses on Polygon have increased by 330%, while those of Ethereum fell by 12%.

As of September 29, according to Etherscan, in terms of cumulative unique addresses Ethereum is well ahead with 170.8 million, while Polygon has around 89 million. However, Matic only underwent the rebrand in Polygon in February of this year, so its growth took place in a much shorter period of time.

According to Polygonscan, Polygon currently has a higher number of transactions, with 5.7 million total transactions recorded for September 29 compared to 1.1 million on Ethereum’s Layer-1. This can largely be attributed to Ethereum’s high fees, rising again.

DeFiLlama currently reports that the total blocked value (TVL) of all protocols on Polygon is $ 4.81 billion, more than halved from its all-time high of mid-June of 10.54 billion. The most popular protocol on the net is the Aave flash loan platform, which boasts a TVL of 1.77 billion, or 37% of the total.

In May, Polygon received tremendous support from billionaire investor Mark Cuban, who added it to his portfolio. Its native token, MATIC, has gained 3% in the past 24 hours, signing $ 1.13 according to CoinGecko.

Ethereum transaction fees have risen again in the past few days, which has contributed to the increase in activity on Layer-2 protocols. According to Bitinfocharts, the average transaction price on the Ethereum network is currently around $ 23. However, Etherscan reports that more complex operations, such as the exchange of tokens on DEXs or interactions with smart contracts, they can cost up to $ 66 in gas.