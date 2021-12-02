Polygon’s $ MATIC is bullish over the long term

On $ MATIC we have expressed ourselves in the sense bullish even in unsuspecting moments, when the majority of analysts did not believe there was a future for protocols in sidechain and in l2 on Ethereum.

The announcement came yesterday of an important conference for the group that guides and manages the protocol – which also anticipated a big news. We now have some additional details to share on the subject – which makes us even more openly bullish for a token than we have been in our portfolio for a long time and in which we have the highest confidence.

Yes, it’s a big breakthrough for Matic – we explain why

Everything is ready for next Thursday – we move on to a new consensus mechanism

The news is important, not only on the technological side, but also on the economic one. In fact, we will talk about zk scaling, with the integration of a validation algorithm that will be, for many analysts, the future of the blockchain – at least as regards the systems that do not use PoW.

What is it for zk? It stands for zero knowledge – with the information contained in the transaction that is in no way available to those who will have to validate the transaction. This makes the protocol more secure – while also adding an extra layer of privacy, theme of which, in the environment Ethereum, has been discussed for some time now.

Bullish Investors: There will also be a demo

There will be great anticipation for the summit next Thursday 9 December, because we will also have one in front of our eyes demonstration of what can be done with this new implementation. A sign that he gives $ MATIC Polygon you are not only ready to make announcements, but also to show a working implementation of the step.

There will be in addition other news that could change forever the development framework from Polygon $ MATIC, confirming it as one of the most promising solutions of scalability for Ethereum. A few words will then merit, once again, the question Ethereum 2.0, without wanting to do the wrong blockchain base that made all of this possible.

For the best l2 and sidechains, the transition to Ethereum 2.0 will be a panacea

We should also once and for all close the question concerning the passage of Ethereum to its version 2.0. It is true that it will be more scalable, but it is equally true that it will need even more all the protocols that have made it more scalable to date.

A dizzying lowering of the commissions paid on the network Ethereum will multiply the number of people and services who want to access it, making the scalability at the center of the problems. Which he is also aware of Vitalik Buterin – which in fact continues to publicly spend itself for the usefulness of systems such as Polygon Matic. Therefore, whoever enters the market today can be sure of the fact that $ MATIC it will be very useful even after the expected transition to Ethereum 2.0.