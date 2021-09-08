Polyphonic September in the Romanesque church

Marano organizes the September 2021 musical review, in the suggestive Romanesque church of San Marco al Pozzo di Valgatara, thanks to the Quartetto di Verona Society, Pro loco and Valpolicella Benaco Banca with the contribution of the Masi Foundation. It will take place on the evenings of 9, 16, 23 and 30 September. Polyphonic music is the protagonist. The anticovid legislation imposes restrictions: given the reduced capacity of the church of San Marco al Pozzo which hosts a maximum of 45 seats, the review will be offered with two schedules, a concert at 8 pm and one at 9 pm. In addition, participants must have a Green Pass. Reservations are required on 045.7755002 or by sending an email to cultura@comunemaranovalp.it. It starts tomorrow with the Quartetto Maffei (Filippo Neri, violin – Giancarlo Bussola, viola, Paola Gentilin, cello, with Gilda Urli, violin and Stefano Soardo, viola) which will propose symphonies by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart from the Quintet for strings n. 4 in G minor, K. 516. The Quartetto Maffei, a group that has reached the milestone of 20 years with about 500 concerts to its credit. The quartet is accompanied by the violinist Gilda Ulri and by Stefano Soardo on the viola, with whom the group usually collaborates. Thursday 16 September will be the turn of the Quintet of the Morainic Hills (A. Pinelli, Flute -F. Rizzi, Oboe – N. Ferraresi, Clarinet – L. Sabanelli, Bassoon – S. Festa, Corno) who will propose several symphonies by Mozart (Ouverture from “The Marriage of Figaro”), Verdi (Overture from “Nabucco”), Bizet, Tchaikovsky, Strauss father and son. The Quintet of the Morainic Hills was born within the Orchestra of the Morainic Hills. The Quartet of the Academy (Paolo Ghidoni, violin – Agnese Tasso, violin – Eva Impelizzeri, viola – Michele Ballarini, cello) will play the evening of 23 September, which will see Ludwig van Beethoven as the absolute protagonist with the Quartet in F major op. 18 n.1. ‘Accademia, was born within the Virgilian National Academy of Sciences, Letters and Arts (Mantua) with the aim of exploring the quartet repertoire with particular regard to Italian production. Finally, on Thursday 30 September the Quartetto Maffei will return accompanied by Fabio Pupillo to the flute in the Concerto in F major for transverse flute, strings and continuo “The sea storm”, op. 10 n. 1, RV 433 by Vivaldi and Ouverture n. 2 for flute, strings and continuo, Bach’s BWV 1067. •. B.C

