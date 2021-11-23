Pompeii relives at the cinema in Pompeii. Eros and Myth by Pappi Corsicato

Only the 29, 30 November and 1 December Pompeii. Eros e Mito, the new film directed by Pappi Corsicato produced by Sky, Ballandi and Nexo Digital, in collaboration and with the scientific contribution of Pompeii Archaeological Park and with the participation of MANN, National Archaeological Museum of Naples.

The plot

Pompeii. Eros and Myth it is a journey that guides us back in time by two thousand years. The myths and characters that have contributed to making this unique archaeological site immortal, which UNESCO has included in the list of World Heritage Sites, are exposed. From the love story between Bacchus and Ariadne in the famous Villa of the Mysteries to the ambiguous relationship between Leda and the Swan, from the gladiatorial fights to the desperate search for the immortality of Poppea Sabina (second wife of Emperor Nero), the docu-film will on stage and will also analyze the lesser known and more secret sides of the city. The same ones who in the eighteenth century led the Catholic Church to hide some of the most scandalous and gory artifacts recovered during the excavations.

The cast

To lead us through the streets of Pompeii will be an exceptional narrator: the award-winning Isabella Rossellini. His presence and his voice will accompany the spectators in an elegant and tight path that will show how the myths and the rediscovered works have bewitched and influenced artists such as Pablo Picasso And Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The re-enactments of myths in a contemporary key created by Pappi Corsicato: Bacchus, Ariadne, Theseus, Leda, just to name a few, wear modern clothes and are suspended in a time that belongs both to the past and to the present, to show how much the legacy of Pompeii is still today a continuous source of artistic inspiration.

Isabella Rosellini he commented revealing “We shot this movie just a few days, a few weeks, before the lockdown. I accepted immediately. After all, how to give up Pompeii? Working with a crew on a film is always an opportunity to rediscover some places that I obviously already knew but that get to know each other better by making a film. I love Pappi Corsicato’s cinema, his irony, his style, his class. When he proposed this film to me, I understood that it would be a new point of view on Pompeii“.

They are also part of the cast Massimo Osanna, General Director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii from 2014 to 2020; Andrew Wallace-Hadrill, Emeritus Professor of Classical Studies, University of Cambridge; Catharine Edwards, Professor of Classical Studies and Ancient History – Birkbeck, University of London; Darius Arya, Director of the American Institute for Roman Culture; Ellen O’Gorman, Associate Professor of Classical Studies, University of Bristol.