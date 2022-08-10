Ponce Health Sciences University denies the dismissed rector of the Medical Sciences Campus

The Ponce Health Sciences University (PHSU) denied this Tuesday the recently dismissed rector of the Medical Sciences Campus (RCM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Ilka Rios Reyeswho argued that said venue would be sold to the private institution once the accreditation of the public institution was placed on probation.

“We do not know what Dr. Ríos based on to make such expressions. PHSU does not carry out any management to acquire said campus”, express the rector Jose A. Torres Ruiz in written statements to The new day.

Ríos Reyes, who presented his resignation last Thursday after the president of the UPR, Luis A. Ferrao, She was asked before the remarks of two deans of the School of Medicine who denounced that she “hindered” an academic evaluation of a student to favor her stay on the campus, she made her expressions this morning in an interview with the Radio Isla station.

“In just hours or a few days, the facility is going to be put on probation. When they put us on probation, they are going to sell the Campus to the Ponce School of Medicine”Rios warns. “My hope is that I can be reinstated as quickly as possible to avoid probation…This is not acceptable,” he argued. The Ponce School of Medicine is part of the PHSU.

Earlier, Ferrao rejected that Ríos Reyes is going to be reinstated in office. “I appoint the rectors, obviously with the support of the Governing Board. I am constantly in conversation with the president of the Governing Board. She will not be restored. At least for me, no”, he stated during a press conference.

Both Ferrao and the governor Peter Pierluisi they rejected that the RCM is going to be sold. “I respect university autonomy, but I don’t think anyone has thought of talking about it”Pierluisi said.

For his part, Ferrao classified as “totally false” the possibility that the RCM was going to be sold. “I don’t know what that idea is based on. it’s totally fake”, he pointed.

In the same direction, the newly appointed interim rector of the RCM, William Mendez Latalladi, ruled out that there is an intention to sell and privatize RCM. “That is completely false,” he said in an interview with The new day.

Méndez Latalladi also maintained that the number one priority currently is to maintain the accreditation of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE) to the campus.

“This is the first time in my life that I have heard that there is an agenda to sell (the RCM) to the Ponce School of Medicine”he expressed.

The doctor assured that, on the contrary, part of the conversation he had with Ferrao at the time of being appointed as interim rector was about the need for said academic and medical institution to expand its services, instead of the public having to receive them in the private sector. “The opposite of privatization, that we as a university are the ones that provide the service,” he stated.

Ríos Reyes also alleged in the interview that a person from the MSCHE -one of the most recognized accrediting entities in the United States- leaked to him that the RCM would be placed on probation.

The Middle States has a scheduled visit to the venue for September 23. Prior to the visit, the RCM administration has until September 1 to deliver a detailed report on the corrections to statements issued by the entity in March of this year, related to the financial situation of the campus.

“A change of leadership does not imply a probation”, argued Méndez Latalladi, reiterating that his priority is to comply with the requirements of the accrediting entity. “In our projections, before September 1 we will have everything that is required in this report.”

The Middle States determined on March 10 that Medical Sciences has not presented sufficient evidence that it complies with Standard VI of Planning, Resources and Institutional Improvement, as well as with affiliation requirement 11. The latter requires academic institutions to document its financial resources, explain the source of its financing and plans for fiscal development. In addition, the institution must demonstrate responsible fiscal management, must have a budget for the current fiscal year, and must annually complete external financial audits.

“They have been specific in that they come to evaluate mainly the two standards that have to do with the financial situation of the Campus. They demand two very important things, number one, that there be sustainability, that the institution has sufficient funds to operate normally”, specified the interim rector. “And the other thing is that our strategic plan is aligned with the economic realities of the institution.”

Méndez Latalladi added that “we have an opportunity to show them that we have corrected the remarks made to us in that warning.”

Ríos’ management as rector has raised accusations since she began in office. In January of this year, during her first weeks in office, various sources indicated conflicts of interest in relation to several appointments she made to individuals in administrative positions who directly participated in her selection process as permanent rector, which called into question the purity of the evaluation.