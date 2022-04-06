Poncho Herrera and Ana de la Reguera no longer hide their LOVE: these PHOTOS reveal their romance

After Alfonso Herrera confirmed the end of his marriage with Diana Vasquezdelicate rumors of a new romance between the actor and Ana de la Reguera, with whom he allegedly committed infidelity to his ex-wife. None of the celebrities has denied the versions that are already circulating on the networks, but a mysterious video published by the actress has again unleashed suspicions.

the star of ‘Rebel’ and the protagonist of ‘Free nacho’ They are in the middle of the controversy again after images circulated that would confirm their life as a couple, even many already believe that the artists they could be living together.

It all started when de la Reguera recorded a video in which he showed off the place where he was, in which you can see the interior of a house, a window and a balcony surrounded by jacarandas and, in the middle, a turquoise blue hammock.

“Good Morning”Ana wrote next to a love face emoji. The video was recovered by some media, since it is no longer in the Instagram stories; It is not known if the actress decided to take it down due to the controversy.

The fans of Alfonso Herrera did not take long to realize that they had already seen that place before, in the account of the former RBD, so they took on the task of pointing out the similarities between the video of Ana de la Reguera and a photograph that was uploaded by the actor to his Instagram account at the end of December 2021.

In this image you can see several details that coincide between both publications, such as the wooden floor, the window with a black frame and an outdoor area, but a determining element for which Internet users are convinced that it is the same place, it was undoubtedly the turquoise hammock which was in the center of the room and in which the father and son were lying.

Photo: Instagram/ Ana de la Reguera and Alfonso Herrera

The conjectures that both actors maintain a courtship did not wait among their followers: “Ana de la Reguera and Alfonso Herrera walk? wey make me a little dog “, “In the last story of Ana de la Reguera you can see that she is at Poncho’s house”were some comments on Twitter.

These mysterious audiovisuals also arrive accompanied by the testimonies of some people who assure that They have been seen together walking through Mexico City.

The theory is also reinforced with hints from Herrera’s ex, Diana Vasquezwho hinted that the actor could not only have cheated on her, but even tried to manipulate her to make her believe that there was no one else in the actor’s life.

“Manipulation is when they blame you for their reaction to their disrespect,” he wrote on his social networks.

