Pony braid: the braided ponytail that is obsessing TikTokers

beauty trends of TikTok they are the very definition of success or failure. Luckily, the pony braid or the latest hairstyle that is trending on the platform, it is a guaranteed success.

And it is just what it seems: a braided ponytail. Los Angeles hairstylist Justine Marjan explains to Allure that this look has been in fashion for years and has recently become popular ‘among influencers and in pinterest for its ease of styling and its versatility with fashion’. Users of TikTok have put a twist on this look by adding a center or zigzag parting, colored hair extensions, accessories and much more under the hashtag #ponybraid, which has over 774,000 views so far. Although the braided hairstyle can be worn any time of the year, it’s attractive for those hot summer days when you want to have your hair out of your face in a nice updo.

It’s part of the reason the user of TikTokGeorgina Bourdjanadze, resident in the Netherlands, was inclined towards this look, which, according to to Allure, I wore when I was a child while playing sports: ‘See him all over the world on the fashion scene [ahora] it’s really cool,’ he says. In her short video tutorial, she shares some inspirational images that demonstrate how she did it on her own blonde hair.

The trick to get this hairstyle it’s the gel (and lots of it), according to stylist Cherin Choi: ‘Buy a big bottle and don’t limit yourself with the quantity,’ she says. The gelatinous substance is the key so that the ponytail is well combed and does not come off. She recommends products like R&Co Wall Street Fixing Gel and Shea Moisture Coconut Flax & Hibiscus Defining Gel to create that long-lasting hold.

Marjan recommends applying the gel to the roots of the hair and creating a part in the middle before styling the hair in that direction. elegant ponytail. She prefers Tresemmé Tres Two Fixing Gel for frizz control: ‘Brush, brush, brush to make hair soft and smooth while keeping the part in the middle,’ she explains. ‘Next, she secures the ponytail with an elastic and smears it with oil.’ Oribe’s Gold Lust Nourishing Oil gets her seal of approval because its thick consistency coats hair well.

Next, make a simple braid before adding another hair tie to secure the ends, and voila, everything is done. If you need a little more hold to smooth flyaways, Marjan recommends using a hairspray and a toothbrush around your hairline. For wavy and curly textures, he suggests combing the hair while it’s damp, and using a boar bristle brush to smooth the curls back.