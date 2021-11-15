Ponyo-Inu, are you the next Shiba-Inu?

In recent weeks, the self proclaimed meme-coin Shiba-Inu proved unstoppable by rapidly climbing the cryptocurrency ranking in terms of market capitalization: starting from € 2,224,285.167 on September 14, it reached € 35,148,433.105 on October 29, placing itself in eleventh position by market capitalization, just below the meme-coin par excellence Dogecoin.

Ponyo-Inu, the next Shiba-Inu

Dogecoin was the original meme-coin receiving important confirmations from the likes of Elon Musk And Mark Cuban; both said Dogecoin was not necessarily an investment for them, but more fun. So why have these two coins achieved so much value? Well, simple: who doesn’t like cute little dogs? especially if sponsored by influential people like Musk… Furthermore, the unitary prejudice is that people like to be able to own “a bunch” of these coins, given the relatively low price, and therefore have millions of them on their wallet. Investing in meme-coins certainly has a higher risk than cryptocurrencies with solid projects and foundations, but this also carries the potential to have higher rewards, especially in shorter periods of time.

There is a part of the “cryptocurrency community” interested in find the next Dogecoin or Shiba-inu that is. This is why we cannot fail to mention the next one meme-coin Ponyo-inu.

Image source: Ponyovember twitter search

Ponyo-inu has the potential to be the next Shiba-Inu



Ponyo-Inu is a brand new cryptocurrency issued by the Ethereum blockchain. This meme coin can be attributed to the 2008 animated feature “Ponyo” by the prolific and imaginative Studio Ghibli. Written and directed by the legendary Hayao Miyazaki and loved by children and adults alike, “Ponyo” tells the journey of a daring goldfish, who falls in love with a human boy and, with the help of his magic and devotion to of nature, wants to restore the balance of earth systems.

Ponyo-Inu’s incentive is loosely based on this story, since tries to harness the collective energy of a meme to do something meaningful and useful. Ponyo ushers in a new philanthropic era through the cryptocurrency market. This revolutionary approach to charitable giving, referred to as an auto-impact investment (each transaction sends donations directly), allows investors to actively support important causes and charitable organizations, while investing in projects that they believe will provide them with significant financial returns.

Ponyo-Inu is the world’s first anime-inspired, auto-impact investment token supporting the Coral Restoration Foundation. Therefore, unlike other meme coins that are progressively gaining ground in the cryptocurrency market, it contributes to a real purpose. The team’s motivation for this project is to utilize the enormous anime-centric excitement that pervades the Ethereum network, with NFT’s of all kinds, to help safeguard all fish and other aquatic life in the sea.

Ponyo-inu and the revolutionary approach to charitable donations

The smart contract of Ponyo-Inu is set up so that 3% of every transaction that includes purchases, sales and transfers results in donations sent directly to the Coral Restoration Foundation’s crypto wallet, all verified through the blockchain. Coral restoration is the primary motivation of the team and the project. It is in this context that a new face of philanthropy is emerging from a completely unexpected space: the cryptocurrency market.

Ponyo-Inu and the idea of ​​auto-impact financing, or self financing, started with a group of four and has now grown to include a team of over 100 carefully selected individuals, ranging from forum moderators and engineers to smart contracts (smart contracts) to charitable representatives, all working to ensure the stability and development of the Ponyo ecosystem.

Ponyo is still a new currency, is currently putting everything in place to make sure it is well known and established in the cryptocurrency market. Establishing the early stages of the contract and site development, as well as increasing the exposure and recognizability of the project, created a solid foundation for Ponyo’s long-term success. It is actively working to expand existing marketing and community building activities as well as website branding and rebranding, holders incentive programs and partnership announcements, among other things.

5% is destined, again with this form of self-investment, for marketing and is therefore used to spread the word.

2% is destined for liquidity by raising the minimum price, attracting the big “whales”.

Supply chain: 1,000,000,000 tokens

Passive income for all holders of $ PONYO

In addition to the altruistic goal of self-impacting investments, which is the main purpose of the project, the Ponyo-Inu ecosystem provides a passive source of income for all $ PONYO holders. This implies that 1% of every transaction (including purchases, sales and transfers) is reflected in each holder of $ PONYO. Therefore, just owning $ PONYO earns you extra tokens, resulting in a type of passive income that rewards long-term supporters of the project.

Furthermore, to ensure the continuous expansion of the ecosystem, a secondary token, $ PEARL, will be released shortly, which will have a variety of functions within the ecosystem, including the official reward function in the future game; “Swim Swim“, A highly anticipated game, is one of its prospects. The gameplay centers around collecting sea gems and earning Ponyo Inu’s secondary token, $ PEARL, which will be revealed in due course. This game is scheduled for release later this year and will only be available on mobile phones.

And finally, when it comes to democratically voting on the dynamics and direction of Ponyo-Inu initiatives, how to determine which charities the next will be donated to, issuance rates and so on, $ PONYO token holders could engage in such activities on the DAO platform of the latter.

