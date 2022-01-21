Ponzi scheme scam: 6 million stolen from 170 people in the Marche region – Chronicle

Ancona, 20 January 2021 – The financial police have discovered a 6 million euro scam towards 170 people and reported 10 people, including a man from Fabriano residing in Switzerland and currently in prison for other crimes, for the abusive exercise of financial intermediation. The investigation, called ‘Alchemist’ began after the check carried out by the yellow flames of Ponte Chiasso sul Fabrianese, from which it emerged that had 375 banking relationships held in Italy, United Kingdom, Austria and United Arab Emirates. According to the investigators, he would have set up his own organization, making use of entrepreneurial structures in Italy and Switzerland and an articulated network of collaborators throughout the country, who had the task of collecting significant sums of money from savers, who were attracted with the promise of easy earnings, by paying an entrance fee.

Gold scam in Ancona: hundreds in the network

The scheme used was that of pyramid sales, called in jargon ‘Ponzi’, where whoever is at the top of the pyramid sells to other subjects the possibility of entering the levels below, promising big gains in exchange for paying an entrance fee. After paying for access to the facility, these people in turn will introduce others, to return to the investment, and so on. The investigation revealed that savers were attracted to the network of fraudulent organizers bragging about investments in gold bars or, depending on the available sums to invest, in Paulownia plants, a valuable vegetable of oriental origin whose wood is used in construction and in the furniture industry. People interested in the deal were invited to Switzerland, to an office where they were shown a vault with safety deposit boxes that they kept. a certain amount of gold bars, in order to make the return on investment more credible. The sight of gold reassured the customer, who was induced to invest beyond the € 10,000 entry threshold for the precious metal and 7,500 lots of Paulownia trees.









Ingots and plants that in reality, as the financiers would have discovered, would have remained investments only on paper. Once the entrance fee was paid, the diner victim was prompted to invite new customers into the system and, for each person brought to the organization, he received as a reward a sum variable in percentage. The organization, after having recognized commissions to those who had introduced new investors into the system, having reached a certain volume of money, removed large amounts from the redistribution of the ‘prizes’, pocketing them.

Investigations made it possible to identify 170 people victims of the scam as of 2015 And residing in the provinces of Ancona, Fermo and Macerata: housewives, pensioners, public employees, professionals, who in some cases have lost money up to 100 thousand euros. The judicial authority of Ancona has issued 10 notices of conclusion of investigations against the organizer of the fraud and his collaborators. The suspects will have to answer in various ways for crimes ranging from fraud, embezzlement, self-laundering and abusive financial activity, with the aggravating circumstance of transnationality.







