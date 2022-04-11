Pool Gavilánez: If Renato Paiva doesn’t learn to control himself, he will have to learn in another way | National Championship | Sports

The zero draw that Guayaquil City achieved on a visit yesterday, Sunday, at the Banco Guayaquil stadium caused the discomfort of the Portuguese coach Renato Paiva, of Independiente del Valle.

“I want my players to be protagonists, to play, because in any result we want it to be like that, taking center stage. But now it will be heard that it was a tactical genius of the rival coach (Pool Gavilánez) to get this result”, Paiva shot.

“I have received a yellow (card) for telling the truth. They fell eight times (rival players) and they have added four minutes in the first half. After everything seen in this game, it was to add fifteen minutes. There was only one team on the pitch, Independiente; the rival did not want to play and did not play ”, he reproached.

‘Burning time’ is a ‘shame’, reproaches Renato Paiva, after a tie between Independiente del Valle and Guayaquil City

Pool Gavilánez, City coach, contacted Diario EL UNIVERSO to respond to Paiva. “The reality is that I was surprised. I thought he was a polite, respectful guy who controlled his emotions. But what I saw yesterday was reprehensible: yelling at the media like a psychopath in the middle of a press conference. He is a guy who must have strong emotional imbalances, ”said the 40-year-old DT.

“Do you (Paiva) see me criticizing another colleague? I am many years younger than this man and it does not occur to me to talk like that about another team,” he continued, adding: “I played for the national team (under-20), I qualified and played in a World Cup, I wore the captain’s tape of my country. Now I am a DT, graduated, young, Ecuadorian; I work to compete, transmit values, principles to my players and boys in training; I have education and training. This older gentleman is going to learn to respect me.”

Regarding an approach with his colleague, Gavilánez stated: “I would like not to talk about him, but I cannot ignore and tell him that he is wrong with me. He criticizes and insults managers, journalists and now even national technicians. Missing? Tomorrow take a microphone and insult the President of the Republic”.

He also reproaches the European trainer’s comment: “That we are a disgrace? In my technical team there are people who have played World Cups; there is Matías Oyola, Gabriel Marques, who have won more titles than he can dream of. This jerk is going to respect us for good or bad.”

And he continued: “You are wrong, you must learn to control yourself, because we are not going to tolerate rudeness forever. And if he continues like this, maybe for a while he will have to learn to respect in another way.

“The safest thing is that he had some kind of personal problem for him to react like that, because those emotional imbalances due to a draw are not normal. As a human being, the only thing I can recommend to you is a psychiatrist,” she concluded. (D)