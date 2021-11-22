Having a correct diet is not only important for aesthetic purposes, but above all to keep the entire body healthy and not to risk obesity.

In this sense, even a certain type of physical training could avoid having certain problems, receiving benefits. Therefore, in addition to excluding a sedentary lifestyle, we should eat a little of everything, especially fresh seasonal foods, meat, fish and everything that Nature offers us.

Furthermore, we should not abuse cooking and complex and fatty foods, to avoid the onset of any pathologies or complications. For our general well-being, mineral salts and vitamins are basic, as well as micro nutrients that have certain functions, as well as provide energy.

The Italian Society of Human Nutrition (SINU) recommends following certain values ​​regarding the intake of various nutrients, through an official national document (LARN). This is to meet the daily needs of each individual and have no shortages.

Even in the case of vitamins, if we do not take them in certain quantities, we could have symptoms that should not be underestimated at all.

Poor digestion and irritability could be due to a deficiency in this vital vitamin

Our body sends us signals that we very often ignore, to which we do not give the right weight. When we feel something abnormal, it is advisable to contact your doctor, he will surely be able to indicate the right tests to understand the real reason.

If we notice, for several days in a row, indigestion and irritability could be due to the deficiency of this essential vitamin. This is the water-soluble vitamin B3 or niacin (or PP) which is important for various processes.

Useful for the respiration of our cells, blood circulation, to keep the skin healthy, to have proper digestion and functioning of the nervous system.

In addition, there may be other symptoms, such as nausea, headache, loss of muscle tone and even pellagra, which can affect the skin, brain and digestive tract. In general, when serious complications do not occur, we could overcome the deficiency problem with nutrition alone. Only in some cases is it advisable to use supplements, but the treating doctor will prescribe the right treatment for us.

Foods rich in niacin

This important vitamin can be found in some specific foods, such as certain white or red meats, spinach, peanuts, anchovies, salmon, swordfish, tuna. It is also possible to take it through legumes, dried yeast, beef liver, milk and cheese, whole grains and derivatives.

The daily requirement may differ depending on age, gender and lifestyle, if you play sports or even if you have suffered severe burns.

