Poor Justin Bieber: Ferrari bans the singer from his clients, he will never be able to buy a Ferrari again!

Facebook

Twitter

Messenger

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has been blacklisted by Ferrari for violating the automaker’s code of conduct by changing the color of his vehicle to neon blue.

The company, based in Maranello, Italy, applies strict rules to ensure the prestige of its brand. As well as giving his white F1 Edition Ferrari 458 Italia a neon blue wrap, the singer lost the car for weeks in a Los Angeles parking lot after a long night of partying in 2016. Bieber, 28, also committed the cardinal sin of auctioning off his Ferrari for charity.

Luxurylaunches.com reported that the modifications also included “ugly-looking flared fenders” and “aftermarket rims.”

“This is an immediate red flag for Ferrari as the marque treats this as sacrilege,” the site adds.

Bieber had the Ferrari 451 in his collection in 2015 and the Italian brand asks its buyers to respect certain principles. For example, to take care of the car and maintain appropriate behavior behind the wheel.

Ferrari didn’t appreciate Bieber parking his car, leaving it for two weeks, then forgetting where it was. In fact, it was a member of his own staff who managed to track him down.

Ferrari doesn’t like owners changing the way their cars look either, and Bieber not only changed the color of his car, but then auctioned it off.

After this latest incident, Ferrari decided to veto any future purchases by Bieber.