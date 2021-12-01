Poor things: Suzy Bemba also in the cast of the new film by Yorgos Lanthimos

Suzy Bemba will flank Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe And Mark Ruffalo in the next film by Yorgos Lanthimos, based on the novel by Alasdair Gray, Poor things! To complete the cast there are Ramy Youssef, Margaret Qualley, Christopher Abbott And Jerrod Carmichael.

In the story set in the Victorian era, in style Frankenstein, Emma Stone she plays a young woman named Bella Baxter. Bella is brought back to life by an eccentric scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe), with a child’s brain. Poor things! it is a story of “Love, discovery and scientific audacity”.

Emma Stone in the movie The Favorite (2018)

Suzy Bemba recites in the French series theOpera from Cecile Ducrocq, set in the competitive dance world of the Paris Opera. The young star also appeared in the 2020 French horror film Kandisha, written by Alexandre Bustillo And Julien Maury.

Yorgos Lanthimos will direct a screenplay written by Tony McNamara, which earned a nomination forOscar for co-writing The Favorite (2018). Poor things! will be the second collaboration of McNamara with Lanthimos and the third with Emma Stone. The screenwriter, in fact, wrote Cruella (2021).

Lanthimos will produce the film together with Ed Guiney And Andrew Lowe (Element Pictures) and Emma Stone. Element has produced all of the English language films of Yorgos Lanthimos: The Favorite, The Lobster (2015) and The Sacrifice of the Sacred Deer (2017).

The production of Poor things! it should be completed by mid-December.

Poor things! by Alasdair Gray

Glasgow, late nineteenth century: Godwin Baxter, a young surgeon with a bizarre appearance, introduces his friend Archibald McCandless to a beautiful woman whom he claims to have given back to life by grafting the brain of a newborn baby. The girl, named Bella and of a very turbulent character, regains energy and intelligence in a very short time, and – after a daring tour of the world with her benefactor – marries her best friend, precisely Archibald. In spite of both, she then escapes with an erotomaniac lawyer, eagerly facing a series of adventures that take her from the gambling halls of the German province to Odessa, from poverty in Alexandria to a Parisian brothel. As Bella’s brain matures, she begins to develop a social consciousness, but any progress she has made is threatened when she is recognized as Victoria by her rightful husband.

