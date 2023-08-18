Poor Things with Emma Stone has delayed its release date

poor things It is Yorgos Lanthimos’ next film, an expected 2023 project in which he collaborates with Emma Stone once again after his success with La Favorita (100%), a film that earned him a nomination during the 2019 awards season. Earned some actress nominations. The free adaptation of the story is back now frankenstein in which Emma She once again demonstrated why she is one of the most important actresses of recent years. But even though things were going well, collider announces that the premiere has been significantly delayed by several months.

lanthimosOf Greek descent, he is known for his distinctive and provocative approach to his films. Throughout his career, he has developed a unique filmmaking style characterized by surreal and distorted narratives, unorthodox dialogue and stylized performances. His work often explores complex and dark themes, using absurdist and dark humor to challenge the audience and question societal norms and structures that everyone knows. His filmography includes such works as Canino (92%), La Langosta (90%) and the above FavoriteWhich has received awards and critical acclaim for its originality and bold cinematic storytelling. yorgos He has emerged as a gifted creator who defies expectations and creates terrifying and memorable cinematic experiences.

with poor things The Principal will not make any exception. The trailers assure us that very soon we will see a special story where all the mediocrity is left behind. Emma Stone This promises a stellar performance of his career and a secure entry into next year’s award season. Unfortunately, those looking forward to the film will have to wait, as its release date has been changed from September 8 to December 8, ie a wait of three months, in general theatres. Significantly, it will be screened at the Venice Film Festival as it is already under consideration.

This significant delay in the release date of poor things It takes place within the framework of a strike by SAG-AFTRA, the most important union of actors in Hollywood, which decided to protest against the Alliance of Film and Television Producers if contract requirements are not met. The delay in release may be related to the implications of the strike, which prevents actors from working on any projects related to the entertainment industry, including promoting films through interviews or attending premieres.

Emma Stone He has achieved an impressive career and has emerged as one of the biggest stars of recent years in the film industry. Since his big screen debut, he has shown versatility and ability to play a variety of roles ranging from comedy to drama and period films. Her performance has been praised by critics and audiences, and she has received several awards, including an Academy Award for her role in La La Land: A Love Story (92%). Stone is admired for his on-screen charisma, ability to connect with audiences, and dedication to his characters. Apart from her acting talent, she has been an influential figure in the industry, speaking out on important issues and advocating for gender equality. Her influence on film and her commitment to social causes have made her one of the most respected and beloved actresses of her generation.

in addition to EmmaIn poor things We’ll also see the talents of Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo. You can read the official synopsis below:

Emma Stone follows the incredible story and spectacular evolution of Bella Baxter, a young woman who was brought back to life by Dr. Godwin Baxter, a brilliant and unorthodox scientist. Under Baxter’s tutelage, Bella is eager to learn. Lacking the mundane, Bella escapes on a harrowing adventure across continents with Duncan Wedderburn, a shrewd and debauched lawyer. Freed from the prejudices of her times, Bela becomes determined in her cause to defend equality and emancipation.

