pop concert with Oceng Oryema Friday July 15, 2022

34th Sable Show Festival: pop concert with Oceng Oryema, July 15, 2022, .

34th Sable Show Festival: pop concert with Oceng Oryema
2022-07-15 21:00:00 – 2022-07-15

Oceng Oryema is an artist, composer and performer from Normandy.
Evolving in a pop-soul universe, somewhere between Justin Timberlake and Ed Sheeran, he navigates between English and French.
The artist gives himself up, talks to us about love, joys and the way of life, through a captivating live performance ever closer to his audience.

