Pop music needs saving in 2023

The monopoly of a select few artists and pop music devoid of enthusiasm and showmanship is in danger becoming stable

In 2015, Hilary Duff tried to save pop music and you all let her flop. At least, that’s what the overhyped meme about her beautiful single “Sparks” would have you believe. Duff’s song, while cute and fun, was hardly the megawatt and disruptive comeback needed to revive pop. It’s also debatable whether pop really needed saving in 2015: that year saw Taylor Swift 1989 Continuing to dominate, Selena Gomez’s re-emergence as a whispering seductress with “Good for You,” Demi Lovato’s bisexual banger “Cool for the Summer,” The Weeknd’s global dominance as MJ cosplayer (“Can’t Feel My Face”), Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, and now the release of a song to soundtrack wedding parties around the world, Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk”. Pop was in pretty good shape. The same thing can’t necessarily be said now, eight years later. While there have always been major players in pop, today one artist has a monopoly: Taylor Swift.

Swift’s dominance is unparalleled. She is currently the most listened to artist on the planet, having broken not only box office records following the release of her concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, but also chart records. Following the release of his latest album, 1989 (Taylor’s version), Swift became the first artist in history to achieve six number one albums that sold more than one million copies in their first week. At the time of writing, he is ranked eight out of 10 Board Hot 100 (he actually ranked himself at number one after his song “Cruel Summer”, released in 2019, topped the chart), marking only the second time that no male artist has appeared in the top 10. (only happened before) following the release of Swift’s album Midnight in 2022). ace bloombergbusinessweek As far back as 2014 it was predicted: “Taylor Swift es “music industry.” Undoubtedly, his current ubiquity stems from his re-recording projects. Swift was reportedly denied the chance to purchase the masters for her first six albums (they were sold by her former label, Big Machine Records, to Scooter Braun for $330 million; Braun later sold them to investment firm Shamrock Holdings for $405 million), Swift announced her intention to re-record her old albums to create new masters, which she owned solely (the publishing rights were already owned by her). So began a long (and profitable) endeavor. Each new iteration of Swift’s previous recording will be tagged “(Taylor’s version)”. What’s more, they will include songs “from the vault”: unreleased tracks that were removed during the original recording process. They will be released with fanfare, multiple vinyl variants, and merchandise. There will be ‘The Eras Tour’, a three-hour spectacle that will celebrate Swift’s catalogue. As it stands, only 2017 Prestige And Swift’s 2006 self-titled debut has yet to receive the “Taylor’s Version” treatment.

Throughout all this, Swift has also continued to share new music. In 2020, just before the first re-recording was released, she released two albums, the Grammy-winning folk literature and its companion album Evermore, She released in 2022 Midnight, It sold 1.05 million copies in the US in its first week. We may all have 24 hours in a day like Beyoncé, but Taylor Swift must have the ability to bend time to her will. As a Swift fan, I admit that I have welcomed the success of one of my favorites and enjoyed the flood of new material; As Swift herself said, “I’m the problem; “It’s me.” Still, before being a Swiftie, I’m a pop music devotee. As such, it’s hard not to see Swift’s ubiquity as, at least partly, a symptom of a stable pop music ecosystem. It wasn’t long ago that pop was full of healthy competition. A decade ago, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Lorde, Britney Spears, Beyoncé And Taylor Swift was all working together. This was the era of titans, many of whom were willing to make bold creative shifts to secure their place in the world of pop: Gaga threw everything at the wall. art popPaint vomit during a promotional performance, while Beyoncé changed the game with that digital drop, reinventing visual storytelling in music and breaking the rule book of release schedules. It’s not a stretch to say that this kind of innovation (and absurdity) flourished because pop was healthy with competition. Not every aspect was perfect (see: the short-lived ARTPOP app and Miley Cyrus twerking with Robin Thicke), but there was an element of risk-taking that felt genuinely thrilling. It was a great time to be a pop fan.

Of course, in the decade since, music consumption has changed. Streaming became both an equalizer and a barrier to entry; While listeners were better able to search and curate what they were interested in, resulting in a more localized and intimate reinterpretation of pop fans, it became harder for artists to transition from popstar to megastar. Those already at the top either sank or were able to grab market share further driven by algorithms, playlists and record label politics. That doesn’t mean artists haven’t succeeded – Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, SZA, Cardi B and Billie Eilish are proof of that. What’s more, growth was slow. In book publishing, the mid-list author (someone who sold well, but not that well) has virtually disappeared over the past decade or so; The market is now mainly at the top. In pop, however, the opposite has happened: Artists like Sabrina Carpenter, Victoria Monet, Phoebe Bridgers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Lana Del Rey and Charli XCX may not be household names, but they’ve been able to tour consistently, maybe have hits. singles, have dedicated fan bases, and can sometimes feel Now! On the cusp of transition to superstardom. This middle ground is where both the most adventurous and entertaining pop exists. This is the place that gave birth to Charli XCX pop 2 And Ava Max. This is where Katy Perry lives now. If it weren’t for the “New Rules” video, this is where Dua Lipa might have found herself.

But sometimes it can feel like these artists are waiting in the bleachers. However, key players are also not on the field. Rihanna remains MIA. Lady Gaga stopped the pandemic from becoming completely devastating colorfulBut returning to pop seemed a more difficult task than selling cosmetics and starring in a sequel. Joker, Ariana Grande is busy shooting a movie Wicked, Nicki Minaj has a cousin in Trinidad whose friend’s testicles reportedly swelled after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. And Miley Cyrus gave us “flowers” but failed to actually follow through. Only Beyoncé came through for us (albeit without any visuals). Instead, the playgrounds of only a select few trade pop, filled with weeds. And as they continue to dominate, the field is littered with viral TikTok sounds, tired collaborations relying on interpolations of hooks from better songs, and the remains of Ed Sheeran. Sometimes artists like SZA, Olivia Rodrigo or Lil Nas In the case of Taylor Swift, she may be evolving artistically, but her dominant presence is a sign that other people are not able to do the same – monogamy, after all, can destroy creativity; Without competition there is no need for innovation. This isn’t necessarily Swift’s fault: As they say, don’t hate the player; Hate sports. Although she’s hardly shy when it comes to commodification, the industry is largely to blame. Budget cuts, lack of investment in new artists, no time for artistic development, concerns over the rise of streaming, and fears about the impact of social platforms like TikTok have created an environment where blockbuster pop is becoming a thing of the past. . Naturally, some people may consider this a good thing. Although pop may lack spectacle, at least more people get a chance to see it in such a modest ecosystem. And, of course, if you’re hungry for bombs, K-pop delivers it bigger and better than Western pop. Still, as someone who lives for pop music, it’s sad to see a once-thriving scene get destroyed by competing superstars. In my opinion, when it comes to pop music, sometimes bigger really is better. The world needs someone wearing a flying suit and flying over the crowd. There must be a huge choreographed TV performance with 20 backup dancers. Rihanna should kidnap 150 journalists again and hold them hostage on a plane while she’s partying in first class. Pop culture is made of this stuff. These are the things pop fans want. These are the things that need to keep pop alive. Hilary Duff may not be the one doing it, but pop music desperately needs saving in 2023.