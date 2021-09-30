News

“Pop, portraits in a circle”, the power of creativity with the art of Pino Ceriotti in Cardano al Campo

Posted on
It will be held tomorrow, Friday 1 October, give her 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm at the Club “Fourth state” of Cardano al Campo (via Vittorio Veneto 1), the inauguration of the exhibition of Pino Ceriotti “Pop, portraits in a circle”. An evening in which the power of creativity will be discussed with artists and educators.
Speakers: Pino Ceriotti, painter of the Pop project, Marco Raparoli, artist and trainer of the Sbocc Circus School, Daniele Crespi, board of directors of Circolo Quarto Stato e Annarita Rea, educator of the Casa di Marina.

pictures pino ceriotti baff

Ceriotti next to a portrait of Pier Paolo Pasolini

Pine “Pece” Ceriotti was born in Busto Arsizio from a family of textile entrepreneurs. His art is the most vivid expression of a genius loci that has led him through the streets of the world, from his native wild village to New York, from Milan to Mumbai, India, together with his exciting teleri, great ethnic looks painted on the fabric samples of his former company. Therefore, nothing is created, nothing is destroyed but everything is transformed. And the exhibition “Pop, portraits in a circle” it is the umpteenth transformation of an artist who continues to navigate the world in search of the essence of life.


