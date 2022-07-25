Pope apologizes for abuse at Canadian boarding schools

Thousands of indigenous people gathered Monday in Maskwacis, a small community in the Alberta prairies, to hear a long-awaited apology from the Pope Francisco by generations of abuse and cultural repression in Catholic boarding schools across Canada.

“I come to your lands to tell you personally that I am hurt, to implore God for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation; to express my closeness to you, to pray with you, and for you,” said the Supreme Pontiff, who acknowledged that this trip is “a penitential pilgrimage.”

“I was waiting for this moment to be with you, in this sadly evocative place,” he told the faithful.

Francis was scheduled to arrive mid-morning at the site of the former Ermineskin Indian Residential School, now largely demolished. He also planned to visit the sites of the old school and the nearby cemetery before speaking in a large open area before survivors of the school, their families and other supporters.

Francis arrived in Edmonton on Sunday, where he was greeted by representatives of Canada’s three main indigenous groups — First Nations, Metis and Inuit — along with church and political dignitaries. At the welcoming ceremony, Francis kissed the hand of a residential school survivor, Venerable Alma Desjarlais of Frog Lake First Nations, a gesture of humility and respect that he had made before, when meeting with Holocaust survivors. .

The pope spent the rest of Sunday resting in a seminary in Edmonton, the capital of Alberta.

The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse were rampant in government-funded Christian schools that operated from the 19th century to the 1970s. Nearly 150,000 indigenous children were separated from their families and forced to attend in an attempt to insulate them from the influence of their native homes, languages ​​and cultures and adapt them to the Christian society of Canada.

Francis’ six-day trip — which will also include other sites in Alberta, Quebec City and Iqaluit, Nunavut, in the far north — comes after meetings he held in the Vatican with First Nations delegations in the spring. , Métis and Inuit. Those meetings culminated in a historic apology on April 1 for “deplorable” abuses committed by some Catholic missionaries in boarding schools.