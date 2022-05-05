pope criticizes pro-war Russian patriarch

Pope asks Patriarch Kirill not to be “Putin’s altar boy” 0:49

(CNN) — Pope Francis has warned the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, not to become “Putin’s altar boy”, he revealed during an interview this week.

In his harshest words to date against the pro-war patriarch, Francis also criticized Kirill for endorsing Russia’s stated reasons for invading Ukraine.

“I spoke with him for 40 minutes via Zoom,” the pope told the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera in an interview published Tuesday. “The first 20 minutes he read to me, card in hand, all the justifications for war.”

I listened to him and told him: I don’t understand any of this,” the pope said. “Brother, we are not state clerics, we cannot use the language of politics but that of Jesus.”

“The patriarch cannot become Putin’s altar boy,” the pope said.

Francis said the conference call with Kirill took place on March 16, and that he and the patriarch had agreed to postpone a meeting scheduled for June 14 in Jerusalem.

“It would be our second face-to-face meeting, nothing to do with the war,” the pope said. “But now, he also agrees: let’s leave it, it could be an ambiguous signal.”

In March, Patriarch Kirill said the conflict was an extension of a fundamental culture clash between the wider Russian world and Western liberal values, exemplified by expressions of gay pride.

Pope cancels meeting with Patriarch Kirill 0:38

Experts say Kirill’s comments offer an important spiritual insight for Putin on a return to a Russian Empire, in which the Orthodox religion plays a key role.

But the Russian patriarch’s hard-line stance is costing him followers.

In March, the Russian Orthodox Church in Amsterdam announced it was breaking ties with the leader, joining a growing number of priests and churches leaving Moscow over the war in Ukraine.