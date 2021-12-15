Pope Francis, a drone threatened him at mass in Slovakia: danger neutralized by the Israelis

Vatican City – In Vatican no one wants to comment but the news that comes through the Jerusalem Post certainly does not go unnoticed: during the mass of Pope Franesco celebrated in Sastin, Slovakia, in front of 60 thousand faithful, last September suddenly the alarm went off and a sophisticated anti-drone system to remove a drone (called “rogue”) that flew over the great esplanade went into operation. The episode that took place during the trip to Hungary and Slovakia was only leaked today, it was managed and solved with the help of a system produced by a military company, although it is not clear what kind of danger the neutralized drone presented.

“Rogue” drone threat foiled at Pope’s mass in Slovakia

In any case, to protect the Pope and the cardinals present that day from any kind of danger, the Slovak authorities, in anticipation of the super crowded mass, had equipped themselves with this technological support. The article in the Israeli newspaper explains that the EnforceAir product – developed by D-Fend – was distributed with its ground tactical kit capable of guaranteeing 360-degree coverage.

The pontiff’s security-related challenges on that trip not only concerned the covid and the crowd, but also the communication systems in the area. The system used, in practice, was used to identify the friendly drones present for the religious event (for example those used by the televisions that filmed the mass from above) and neutralize those deemed hostile. In these passages the only drone never seen before – unidentified – had been reported and rejected, sending it back to its original take-off position, away from the crowd and thus rendering it harmless.

“Protecting such an event is of the utmost importance, so we wanted to use anti-drone technology suitable for crowded events and sensitive situations,” a representative of the papal protection office told the Jerusalem Post. “The accident certainly reflects the growing danger of drones in major events.”