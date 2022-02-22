Pope Francis allows the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter to celebrate Mass in Latin

On February 4, the Holy Father met in the Vatican with two members of the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (FSSP), a society of apostolic life that is characterized by promoting the celebration of the traditional Mass in Latin.

Benoît Paul-Joseph, superior of the District of France; and Fr. Vincent Ribeton, rector of St. Peter’s Seminary in Wigratzbad, were received by Pope Francis in a private audience that lasted about an hour.

During the meeting, Pope Francis stressed that institutes such as the Fraternity of Saint Peter are not affected by the general provisions of the Traditionis Custodes, since “the use of ancient liturgical books is at the origin of its existence and it is foreseen in their constitutions”.

Through a decree signed on February 11, the date on which the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter was solemnly consecrated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, the Holy Father confirmed that its members have right to use the liturgical books in force in 1962.

In the decree, published by the Fraternity on Monday, February 21, Pope Francis pointed out that “they will be able to use this faculty in their own churches or oratories; in other places, however, only with the consent of the local Ordinary, except for the private celebration of Mass.”

“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Holy Father suggests that, to the extent possible, also reflect on what is established in the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes”, he concluded.

Motu Proprio “Traditionis Custodes”

On July 16, Pope Francis promulgated the motu proprio Traditionis Custodes, through which it established restrictions for the celebration of Masses in Latin in the extraordinary form prior to the 1970 reform and where the Roman Missal of 1962 is used.

The Holy Father published the motu proprio together with a letter in which he explained the reasons that had led him to make this decision. One of these arguments was the desire to avoid “the abuses of each other in the celebration of the liturgy”, and to celebrate “with decorum and fidelity to the liturgical books promulgated after the Second Vatican Council without eccentricities”.

“Liturgical celebrations are not private actions, but celebrations of the Church, what is the ‘sacrament of unity’so they must be done in communion with the Church,” Pope Francis wrote.

He also explained that he had made the decision to “suspend the faculty granted by my predecessors” and invited the bishops to share with him “this burden as a form of participation in the concern for the entire Church.”