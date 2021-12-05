Pope Francis asks the Orthodox for forgiveness for the actions of the past





Pope Francis writes on the book of the archdiocese of Athens. Next to him Ieronymos II, archbishop of Athens and of all Greece – Ansa

In the light-wood-lined Throne Room of the Orthodox Archbishopric of Athens, Pope Francis and Ieronymos II, Archbishop of Athens and of all Greece, kiss the gospel before sitting down. They met five years ago in the refugee camp of Mòrias in Lesvos, in the emergence of one of the greatest dramas of our time. And now we come together to “share the joy of fraternity – says the Pope, addressing the Orthodox Archbishop – and to look at the Mediterranean that surrounds us not only as a place that worries and divides, but also as a sea that unites”. Thinking about the roots. The apostolic ones, the common ones, which are shared, which cross the centuries, underground, often neglected, “but which exist and support everything”, Francis said, addressing Ieronymos. “These roots, which grew from the seed of the Gospel, have begun to bear great fruit precisely in Hellenic culture: I am thinking of many ancient Fathers and the first great ecumenical councils”. And then he recalled the centuries of separation, “the worldly poisons that they contaminated, the weeds of suspicion that increased the distance and we stopped cultivating communion”.

Pope Francis thus again asked forgiveness for the errors committed by so many Catholics towards the Orthodox: «With shame – I recognize this for the Catholic Church – actions and choices that have little or nothing to do with Jesus and the Gospel, rather marked by a thirst for gain and power, have made communion wither. History has its weight – he continued – and today here I feel the need to renew the request for forgiveness to God and to the brothers for the errors committed by so many Catholics “.

The thaw with the Greek Orthodox Church was increased by John Paul II, who in his historic 2001 trip in the footsteps of St. Paul, had publicly formulated a request for forgiveness to the then archbishop Khristodoulos, with reference to the Crusader sack of Constantinople in 1204 Gesture that was and then culminated in common prayer with the archbishop. Greek orthodoxy had suffered injustices, having experienced the “destructive crusader mania” and “proselytism”. Pope Francis has taken up the encyclical Ut unum sint of John Paul II and underlined once again the way to go together for full unity by promoting forms of cooperation in charity “to serve the people of our time and bring them the consolation of the Gospel”. “The Spirit calls us, in fact, today more than in the past – said the Pope – to heal the wounds of humanity with the oil of charity”.

And there was no lack of reference to synodality, the heritage of the Orthodox churches: «We have just started, as Catholics, an itinerary to deepen synodality – said the Pope – and we feel we have a lot to learn from you. We sincerely desire it, certain that, when the brothers in faith draw near, the consolation of the Spirit descends into the hearts ».

To reach the Orthodox Archbishopric of Greece, Pope Francis had left the Apostolic Nunciature, in the Paleo Psychicò district.

After the meeting with the Orthodox Archbishop, Pope Francis visited the Catholic one, Kontidis Theodoro, in the Cathedral of San Dionigi, where the meeting with the ecclesial community of Athens took place. “I am happy to meet you in a land that is a gift, a heritage of humanity on which the foundations of the West have been built,” repeated the Pope.

To say that “in the bed of this rich heritage, here at the beginning of Christianity, a” laboratory “for the inculturation of the faith was inaugurated, managed by the wisdom of so many Fathers of the Church, who with their holy conduct of life and their writings represent a shining beacon for believers of every age ».

Pope Francis in the Cathedral of San Dionigi in Athens meets the Catholic ecclesial community – Ansa

And the reference to the apostle Paul could not be missing: «It is he who opened the” laboratory of faith “, who synthesized those two worlds. And he did it right here, as the Acts of the Apostles recount ». This is an opportunity to put back in line some attitude that the Church should follow on the model of St. Paul. First of all, he recalled that “the spirit of conquest and victory, the magnificence of large numbers, the worldly splendor are not required of us, as a Church. This is all dangerous. It is the temptation of triumphalism. We are asked to take a cue from the mustard seed, which is lowest, but humbly and slowly grows. We are asked to be leaven, which ferments in patient and silent hiding within the dough of the world. The secret of the Kingdom of God is contained in small things, in what is often not seen and does not make noise ».

Like the apostle Paul, whose name recalls littleness, being small “does not mean being insignificant, but walking the path opened by the Lord, which is that of littleness: of kenosis, of abasement, of condescension. He came down to hide in the folds of humanity and the wounds of our flesh. He saved us by serving us ». And from here he said what it means to evangelize: «It is not filling an empty container, it is above all bringing to light what God has already begun to accomplish. And this is the extraordinary pedagogy demonstrated by the apostle Paul before the Athenians ».