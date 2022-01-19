Pope Francis donates 200,000 euros for migrants between Poland and Belarus and for the victims of Typhoon Rai in the Philippines

The Dad announced the dispatch of 200 thousand euros in favor of groups of migrants stranded between Poland And Belarus (100 thousand) and of the populations of the Philippines affected by typhoon Rai (100 thousand). According to what the Vatican Dicastery for the Service of Integral Human Development has reported, this is only a first contribution.

In the’Angelus on Sunday 19th January, Pope francesco had expressed his closeness “to the people and territories hit” by the cyclone which between 12 and 22 December 2021 hit about 8 million people in 11 regions, causing severe damage and killing 338 people. Thus, in collaboration with the apostolic nunciature in the Philippines, this sum will be sent to the local Church and destined to the dioceses most affected by the calamity to be used in assistance works. This contribution, “which accompanies the prayer in support of the beloved Filipino population, is part of the aid that is being activated throughout the Catholic Church and which involves, in addition to various Bishops’ Conferences, numerous charitable organizations”, reads the note reported by agencies.

The same feelings of closeness “and fatherly encouragement” moved the Pope to make a donation in favor of the Caritas Polska “to face the migratory emergency on the border between the two countries, due to the conflict situation that has been going on for over 10 years now “. A situation that has worsened in the last two months, when groups of migrants, attracted by the Belarusian president Alexandre Lukashenko, they camped in the woods between Belarus and Poland with the hope of entering Europe. A situation that during the Christmas period had given way to a solidarity campaign symbolized by the “green lanterns”, recalling the green lights that Polish citizens residing at the border lit up in their homes to signal to migrants that they would find food and blankets in that house.