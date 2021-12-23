Pope Francis, General Naaman the Syrian and the purification of the Curia

“We are all of us lepers, all of us, in need of being healed”. No analysis on the evils of the Curia as a structure, this year, in the speech for the Christmas greetings of Pope Francis in the Hall of Blessing. Yet the speech was followed by a very strong official announcement, that Cardinal Peter Turkson (as anticipated by Huffpost) will leave the post of Prefect of the Curia Superdicastery of Integral Human Development, after – quotes the press release from the Holy Press Office Headquarters – “last summer’s evaluation visit”. In his place the interim is hired by Cardinal Michael Czerny, with Sister Alessandra Smerilli as secretary.

The Pope’s speech was a speech about victorious armor covering the plagues of leprosy and the fact that leprosy plagues cannot be healed without abandoning the armor. Pope Francis gives the example of what happened to Naaman the Syrian, a victorious general, but who, together with fame, esteem and honors, was forced to live with a terrible tragedy: he was a leper. “His armor, the very one that gives him fame and honor, actually covers a fragile, wounded, sick humanity”. Francis adds: “We often find this contradiction in our lives: sometimes the great gifts are the armor to cover great fragility”.

Well, what does Naaman the Syrian do? He seeks a solution to his drama and sets out to meet the prophet Elisha, with gold and silver. He hopes to “buy” his salvation. Instead the prophet simply tells him: go to the river and Jordan, stripped and bathed seven times. There and then the great general thinks it is a strange suggestion, but his servants push him (“If he had asked you difficult things you would have done them”) and so he accepts, he undresses and dives naked, his skin becomes pure like that of a small child. The Pope explains that Naaman understands a fundamental truth: one cannot spend one’s life hiding behind an armor, a role, a social recognition. The time comes, in everyone’s existence, when there is a desire to no longer live behind the covering of the glory of this world, but in the fullness of a sincere life, without the need for armor and masks. “The lesson is great! The humility of exposing one’s humanity, according to the word of the Lord, obtains healing for Naaman ”.

And he continues, addressing the princes of the Church, to the cardinals: “The story of Naaman reminds us that Christmas is the time in which each of us must have the courage to take off their armor, to discard the clothes of their role, of social recognition, of the sparkle of the glory of this world, and of assuming its own humility ”. And again: “This is the dangerous temptation – I have recalled it other times – of spiritual worldliness, which unlike all other temptations is difficult to unmask, because it is covered by everything that normally reassures us: our role, the liturgy , doctrine, religiosity. I wrote in Evangelii gaudium: In this context, the vainglory of those who are content with having some power and prefer to be generals of defeated armies rather than simple soldiers of a squadron that continues to fight is nurtured.

Francis adds: “We must not be ashamed of our frailty” because, quoting Henry de Lubac, “the Church is made up of poor people, not scientists, but the crippled, the deformed are crowded, the wretched of all sorts, the mediocre are crowded” .

If Naaman had continued to remain locked in his armor, he would have remained isolated in his illness and would have died sooner or later. “But to become humble often great humiliations are needed,” says Pope Francis, citing the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius, the founder of the Jesuits. The opposite of humility is pride: “but the proud will burn like straw, leaving neither roots nor shoots behind them. We are all poor and the poor are lacking not only in food, but in everything that gives meaning and hope. We must act without transparency and without ropes “. In short, gentle cardinals, do as Naaman the Syrian.