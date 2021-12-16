Pope Francis gives life to the “Fratelli tutti” Foundation





Pope Francis – Photo Ansa

By virtue of apostolic power in the Church and sovereignty in the Vatican City, Pope Francis has erected the Foundation All brothers. This was communicated by the Vatican press office presenting the Pontiff’s dated chirograph to December 8th.

The list of skills of the new organ: «to support and plan paths of art and faith; investing in cultural and spiritual formation through events, experiences, paths and spiritual exercises; promote dialogue with cultures and other religions on the themes of the Pope’s latest encyclicals, to build the social alliance “.

Furthermore, the foundation «encourages projects for the care of creation, the protection of environmental resources, international solidarity and social responsibility; promotes social alliance, responsible entrepreneurship, social investments, forms of human and sustainable work; integral ecology, sustainable development, ecological transition, health and scientific and technological research, in the light of the principles of the Church’s social doctrine; it supports responsible communication, the truth of the sources, the credibility and reliability of those who are committed to building bridges ».

Finally, “in the symbolic embrace of the colonnade of St. Peter’s Basilica, he takes on the weakest people, the stranger and the foreigner, the different and the marginalized and the cultural and social frontiers in order to re-read the suffering of the world and offer solutions in the light of the Gospel and the papal Magisterium “.

The foundation, in order to carry out its activities, will be chaired by the cardinal Mauro Gambetti, by the board of directors made up of nine members, a single mayor, by a general secretary. The guiding body of the foundation envisaged are the general council, made up of members of the Vatican dicasteries, to which the themes of the foundation’s mission pertain, and the sustainability committee in which the benefactors of the foundation are represented. The Foundation will have headquarters in the Vatican, will be governed by canonical laws, in particular by the special norms that regulate the entities of the Holy See, by the civil ones in force in the Vatican City State and by the annexed statute approved by the Pope.