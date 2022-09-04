Pope Francis gives skullcap to Eduardo Verástegui

Pope Francis gave a special gift to the famous Mexican actor and producer Eduardo Verástegui at the Vatican.

The Holy Father met with Verástegui and other artists at the Casina Pio IV in the Vatican on September 1, as part of an event that reflected on hope and beauty.

In a video posted by Eduardo Verástegui on Instagram, Pope Francis can be seen putting on the white skullcap he wears on his head, then signing it and giving it to the Mexican actor.

The skullcap has eight parts or segments, it has a small “tail” where it can be grabbed, and its name comes from the Latin meaning “only God”, to indicate that only before the Lord those who use it as the bishops take it off ( purple) and cardinals (purple or red).

In the published video you can hear the song “Hermano del alma”, a song that Eduardo Verástegui dedicated to Pope Francis.