Pope Francis’ Historic Pardon Request to Canada’s Indigenous People for “Cultural Destruction and Forced Assimilation”

Drafting

BBC News World

25 July 2022, 18:51 GMT Updated 1 hour

image source, Reuters

Pope Francis apologized on Monday for the “evil” his Church caused to indigenous peoples during decades of abuse at Catholic boarding schools for boys in Canada.

During a visit to the North American country, Francis addressed the various native nations of the Canadian territory during a speech delivered in Maskwacis, in the western province of Alberta.

“I humbly ask forgiveness for the wrong done by so many Christians against indigenous peoples,” said the 85-year-old pontiff, formally acknowledging that “many members of the Church” have cooperated in “cultural destruction and forced assimilation”.

Thousands of indigenous children were separated from their families and taken to boarding schools run by Catholic priests and nuns from the late 19th century to the 1990s, as part of a program that sought to create a cultural integration of the natives with the ruling white culture.

An estimated 150,000 children were placed in 139 Church-run boarding schools.

In the last three decades, this action by the Canadian government and the Catholic Church has been investigated and described as a separation that implied death, physical violence, sexual abuse and forced assimilation of thousands of minors.

The indigenous describe it as a “cultural genocide”.

image source, Reuters

The Pope’s gesture – something that had been requested for many years by the affected peoples – was received with applause in Maskwacis, an indigenous community south of Edmonton in which thousands of people from the original nations, mestizos and white Catholics gathered. .

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Simon, the country’s first Indigenous Governor General, were in attendance.

Many lowered their eyes, dried their tears or leaned and hugged those who were at their sides. The indigenous leaders then placed a traditional feathered headdress on Francisco.

“The place where we are gathered renews within me the deep feeling of pain and remorse that I have felt in recent months,” the pope said, acknowledging the “physical, verbal, psychological and spiritual abuse” of children over decades. .

“It means a lot to me” the Has comesaid Deborah Greyeyes, 71, a member of the Muskeg Lake Cree Nation, the largest indigenous group in Canada.

“I think we also have to forgive at some point,” he told AFP.

Since May 2021, more than 1,300 unmarked graves have been discovered on the sites of former schools, shocking the whole of Canada, which has slowly begun to acknowledge this long and dark chapter in its history.

Pope Francis made the trip while convalescing from knee pain that has forced him to use a cane or a wheelchair.

“you cry love”

Before Francis’ message, Andre Carrier of the Manitoba Metis Federation said his ethnic group looked forward to this meeting with hope.

“This First Nation believes that if you cry, you cry love. Then you catch the tears on a piece of paper and put it back in this bag,” he explained of a ritual they would perform.

Those who participate in this must collect the bags and then burn them with a special prayer, “to return the tears of love to the creator,” he said.

image source, Reuters Caption, Thousands of people from indigenous peoples gathered in Maskwacis to listen to Francis’s message.

After a long time of reluctance, the Vatican received in April of this year a delegation of indigenous peoples who met with the Pope, after which there was a first apology and the commitment of this trip to Canada.

The fact that it took place on Canadian soil was of great importance to the survivors and their families, for whom the land of their ancestors is of particular importance.

Tour of Canada

The papal visit, although long awaited, is also controversial for some.

Many expect Francis to make symbolic gestures, such as return some of the indigenous artifacts that have been kept in the Vatican during decades.

After mass before tens of thousands of worshipers in Edmonton on Tuesday, Francis will head northwest to a major pilgrimage site, Lake Sainte Anne.

image source, EPA

Following a July 27-29 visit to Quebec City, he will end his trip in Iqaluit, capital of the northern territory of Nunavut and home to the largest Inuit population in Canada, where he will meet up with former boarding school students, before returning to Italy.

Francis is the second pope to visit Canada, after John Paul II, who did so twice in the 1980s and again in 2002.