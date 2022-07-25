News

Pope Francis’ Historic Pardon Request to Canada’s Indigenous People for “Cultural Destruction and Forced Assimilation”

Pope Francis in an indigenous Canadian headdress

image source, Reuters

Pope Francis apologized on Monday for the “evil” his Church caused to indigenous peoples during decades of abuse at Catholic boarding schools for boys in Canada.

During a visit to the North American country, Francis addressed the various native nations of the Canadian territory during a speech delivered in Maskwacis, in the western province of Alberta.

I humbly ask forgiveness for the wrong done by so many Christians against indigenous peoples,” said the 85-year-old pontiff, formally acknowledging that “many members of the Church” have cooperated in “cultural destruction and forced assimilation”.

Thousands of indigenous children were separated from their families and taken to boarding schools run by Catholic priests and nuns from the late 19th century to the 1990s, as part of a program that sought to create a cultural integration of the natives with the ruling white culture.

