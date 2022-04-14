Pope Francis mass this Holy Thursday April 14: summary of the Eucharist – Religion – Life

Pope Francis celebrated this Holy Thursday the Chrism Mass with which the so-called Easter Triduum opens and the rites of Holy Week begin, that returns to normal after two years and in his homily he warned the priests of “hidden idols” such as worldliness, functionalism or falling into statistics.

Francis officiated this act again before thousands of people in Saint Peter’s Basilica, after access to the faithful was limited in the last two years due to the pandemic and this afternoon he will also celebrate the Coena domini mass on Holy Thursday and foot washing, suspended due to sanitary restrictions, in a prison in Civitavecchia (just outside Rome).

This mass commemorates the institution of the sacrament of priestly orders by Jesus Christ during the Last Supper and is dedicated to the renewal by priests of the vows of poverty, chastity and obedience, therefore, the priests of the diocese of Rome participated in the ceremony.

In addition, during the ceremony the oils of the catechumens, the sick and the chrism are also blessed, which are used during the year for baptisms, confirmations and anointing of the sick and Francisco also blessed the three silver amphorae with these that They will be used in Vatican celebrations.

In the homily dedicated to the priest’s mission, Francis warned them of the temptations of those “hidden idols” who, he said, allow “the evil one to enter” and that “we not only indulge” ourselves by unleashing a passion or cultivating another, but also leads us to replace the presence of the divine persons, the Father, the Son and the Spirit, who dwell within us”.

He warned the priests of three forms of “hidden idolatry” in which they can fall and spoke first of all of the “spiritual worldliness that is a proposal of life, it is a culture, a culture of the ephemeral, a culture of appearance, of makeup”.

“A worldly priest is nothing more than a clericalized pagan,” he said. Another space of hidden idolatry, she pointed out, is “where the pragmatism of numbers is given primacy.” “Those who have this hidden idol are recognized for their love of statistics, those that can erase any personal trait in the discussion (…) People cannot be numbered,” he asserted.

While the third space of hidden idolatry said that it is “functionalism, a seductive field in which many, more than with the route, are enthusiastic about the roadmap.” “The functionalist mentality does not tolerate mystery, it goes to efficiency. Little by little, this idol is replacing the presence of the Father in us,” he lamented. And he explained that “the priest with a functionalist mentality has his own food, which is his ego.

In functionalism, we put aside the worship of the Father in the small and great things of our lives and take pleasure in the effectiveness of our plans.

Francis will also witness the Way of the Cross on Good Friday that returns to the Colosseum, on Holy Saturday he will celebrate the Easter Vigil and on Sunday in Saint Peter’s Square he will officiate the Resurrection Mass, while on Holy Monday he will hold a meeting with the children in the afternoon. and girls who participate in the Teenage Pilgrimage organized by the Italian Church in Rome.

