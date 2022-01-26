Pope Francis: “Parents do not condemn gay children”

“Never condemn a child”. Pope Francis addresses a thought to the parents of “those kids who have a bad girl” and die in an accident. Or to those who discover a sexual orientation in a child that is different from their expectations. To the first he says: pray, do not be frightened. To the second: do not have an attitude of condemnation. To parents who “do not hide” in the face of the tragedy of a son in prison: what courage.

Speaking off the cuff during the general audience, the Pontiff said: “At this moment I am thinking of so many people who are crushed by the weight of life and are no longer able to hope or pray. May Saint Joseph help them to open up to dialogue with God, to find light, strength and help. I think of parents with children with illnesses, even with permanent illnesses: how much pain. Parents who see different sexual orientations in their children: how to manage this, how to accompany them and not hide in an attitude of condemnation “.

The holy father, who in the past has often addressed words of openness to civil unions and gay rights, added: “Parents who see their children leave for an illness, and, even sadder, we read it in the newspapers. , guys who have fun and end up in fatal accidents with the car “. But also “parents who see their children who do not go on in school: so many problems of the parents, let’s think about how to help them. To them I say: do not be frightened. There is pain, a lot, but think of the Lord and think of how Joseph solved the problems. . Never condemn a child. It made me so tender in Buenos Aires to see the queue of people in front of the prison, and there were mothers there, these mothers faced with the problem of a child who made a mistake: they put their face on it, not they hid and accompanied him, always. What courage “.

From the beginning of his pontificate, Francis used words of openness and welcome towards homosexuals. On the flight back from Brazil in July 2013 he asked: “If someone is gay and seeks the Lord, who am I to judge him?”. And he added: “We must not discriminate or marginalize these people, the Catechism also says. The problem for the Church is not the tendency. They are brothers. well”.

And these words were followed by actions by many bishops who began asking parishes not to erect walls but to welcome. There have also been many pastorals dedicated to homosexual people and also believing parents with homosexual children who have begun precisely in the parishes to sensitize the Church on this issue. It is not the first time that Francesco has used similar words and it will certainly not be the last.